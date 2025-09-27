Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta, who are keen on Piero Hincapie of Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of Juventus maestro Kenan Yildiz by making contact with the Italian giants and starting talks with his entourage, a stunning report has claimed.

Yildiz is a versatile forward who mainly likes to play as either a left winger or as a second striker, just behind the main centre-forward. The 20-year-old spent time in the Bayern Munich academy but joined Juve’s youth setup in July 2022.

Yildiz made his senior debut for Juve in August 2023 and has gone on to make a name for himself as one of the most exciting young players in the world.

Yildiz is already an integral player for the Bianconeri, having notched two goals and four assists in just five matches so far this season.

The hugely exciting talent has a habit of scoring spectacular goals. Indeed, he scored a magnificent low drive from 30 yards out during the recent 4-3 win over Inter Milan before netting a curled effort from outside the box in the 4-4 draw with Borussia Dortmund last week.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Yildiz’s superb performances have resulted in strong interest from Arsenal.

It is claimed that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has ‘established formal contact with Juve’ to try and tee up a blockbuster deal for Yildiz.

Berta has also ‘begun preliminary talks’ with the Turkish star’s agent to see if his client is open to a big-money Premier League switch.

Juve see Yildiz as one of the best attackers in Europe and it will therefore take Arsenal a minimum of €80million (£70m) to convince the Serie A titans to sell.

The report even suggests that Yildiz could cost Arsenal as much as €100m (£87m) if his elite displays continue for the rest of the season.

Juve want to keep their attacking gem for at least the next few years and are working hard to tie him down to a bumper new contract.

Yildiz’s current terms expire in June 2029 and are reportedly worth just €58k (£50.5k) per week. Juve will need to take him above €100k (£87k) a week to convince him to stay.

Arsenal, Chelsea both dazzled by Kenan Yildiz

This report comes after it was claimed on Tuesday that Arsenal are ‘ready’ to launch an ‘assault’ for Yildiz.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of Yildiz and were initially linked with him in May.

According to recent reports in the Italian media, Chelsea bid £60.5m for the starlet in the summer, only to be knocked back by Juve.

Despite all the talk about Yildiz moving to the Premier League, Juve are confident he will agree a new contract and stay in Italy for another two seasons at least.

Eventually, though, he could outgrow the Italian league, which is when the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea may return with concrete offers.

