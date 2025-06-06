Arsenal have received a huge boost in their quest to sign ‘their main target’ in the summer transfer window, with a report revealing that a two-time Champions League winner is ‘willing’ to move to the Gunners.

What promised to be a successful season for Arsenal turned out to be trophyless yet again. Mikel Arteta’s side could not last the distance in the race for the Premier League title, and the euphoria of beating Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League disappeared when Paris Saint-Germain eased past them in the semi-finals.

Arsenal, though, are determined to go again next season and are keen on strengthening their squad in the summer transfer window.

It has been well-documented that Arsenal are bent on signing a new striker in the summer transfer window, but bringing in a new goalkeeper is also on the agenda.

Arsenal have been in talks to sign Joan Garcia, but the Espanyol goalkeeper now looks set to move to Barcelona instead.

This has forced Arsenal to look at alternatives, with The Athletic reporting that Kepa Arrizabalaga is ‘their main target’.

Kepa spent last season on loan at Bournemouth from Chelsea and has a release clause of £5million in his contract at the Blues.

The Spain international, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 and with Real Madrid in 2023-24, became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper in August 2018 when the Blues paid Athletic Bilbao £71million for him.

TBR has also reported Arsenal’s interest in a summer deal for Kepa.

Encouragingly for the Emirates Stadium faithful, the report has claimed that the 30-year-old goalkeeper is ready to join Arsenal and is even willing to take a pay-cut to complete the transfer.

‘TBR Football have been told that Kepa is willing to make the move and compete with David Raya,’ states the report.

‘Indeed, the Stamford Bridge man is ready to take some sort of wage drop to facilitate the move to the Emirates.

‘There is some interest back in Spain and also Saudi Arabia for Kepa, but the 13-cap Roja man is keen on the prospect of joining Arsenal.’

DON’T MISS 🔴⚪ The hidden detail of Arsenal’s 2025/26 home shirt is all about the Premier League title

What Andoni Iraola said about Kepa

Kepa has made some high-profile errors at Chelsea and does not have a long-term future at the Blues.

The goalkeeper spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Madrid and spent last season at Bournemouth on a similar temporary deal.

While Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola was impressed with the 30-year-old, he has suggested that the Cherries will not sign him on a permanent deal.

Iraola said about Kepa in May: “I think both sides are very happy with his loan spell.

“I think he has performed really well, and his character and experience have been very valuable for us.

“In a really young team, to have someone with his experience of fighting regularly for titles has been really lovely.”

Iraola added: “But we still have Neto, [Mark] Travers and [Alex] Paulsen, so we will see in pre-season what decisions we take.

“There will definitely be changes in that position though, yes.”

Latest Arsenal news: Zubimendi U-turn, striker decision made

Real Sociedad and Spain international midfielder Martin Zubimendi has made a complete U-turn on his decision to join Arsenal.

Arsenal have decided between signing Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are said to be determined to secure the services of a top Brazilian player.

POLL: Who has been Arsenal’s best signing from a different Premier League club in the past 10 years?