Arsenal are in regular and positive contact with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s representatives as they continue discussions over a possible deal, sources have told TEAMtalk, but Bournemouth remain a lingering threat.

Kepa has been on the books of Chelsea since 2018 when he joined from Athletic Bilbao. The Spain international cost the Blues £71million in transfer fees and still remains the most expensive goalkeeper in history.

The 30-year-old is under contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2026 and does not appear to have a future at the London club.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are keen on signing Kepa from London and Premier League rivals Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard has a £5million release clause in his contract and would be a bargain signing for Arsenal, as manager Mikel Arteta aims to bring in a new goalkeeper to support David Raya.

TEAMtalk understands that talks between Arsenal and Kepa are progressing well, with both parties showing interest in reaching an agreement on personal terms.

However, there are still some gaps to be resolved, and the negotiation is not yet in an advanced stage.

The Gunners see Kepa, who spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Real Madrid, as a strong option to reinforce their goalkeeper position for next season.

However, Arsenal are not alone in the race for the former Bilbao star, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 and with Madrid in 2024.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that following Kepa’s solid performances last season, Bournemouth remain keen on having the Spanish goalkeeper back.

Kepa spent last season on loan at Bournemouth from Chelsea and kept eight clean sheets in 31 Premier League appearances.