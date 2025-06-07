Arsenal
Premier League • England
Arsenal face Bournemouth threat for bargain signing despite positive talks – sources
Arsenal are in regular and positive contact with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s representatives as they continue discussions over a possible deal, sources have told TEAMtalk, but Bournemouth remain a lingering threat.
Kepa has been on the books of Chelsea since 2018 when he joined from Athletic Bilbao. The Spain international cost the Blues £71million in transfer fees and still remains the most expensive goalkeeper in history.
The 30-year-old is under contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2026 and does not appear to have a future at the London club.
Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are keen on signing Kepa from London and Premier League rivals Chelsea in the summer transfer window.
The Spaniard has a £5million release clause in his contract and would be a bargain signing for Arsenal, as manager Mikel Arteta aims to bring in a new goalkeeper to support David Raya.
TEAMtalk understands that talks between Arsenal and Kepa are progressing well, with both parties showing interest in reaching an agreement on personal terms.
However, there are still some gaps to be resolved, and the negotiation is not yet in an advanced stage.
The Gunners see Kepa, who spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Real Madrid, as a strong option to reinforce their goalkeeper position for next season.
However, Arsenal are not alone in the race for the former Bilbao star, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 and with Madrid in 2024.
Sources have told TEAMtalk that following Kepa’s solid performances last season, Bournemouth remain keen on having the Spanish goalkeeper back.
Kepa spent last season on loan at Bournemouth from Chelsea and kept eight clean sheets in 31 Premier League appearances.
How Bournemouth plan to beat Arsenal to Kepa Arrizabalaga – sources
TEAMtalk understands that Bournemouth are still in the mix for Kepa and are ready to compete for his signature.
Arsenal’s interest in Kepa certainly puts pressure on the Cherries, who have recently confirmed their concrete interest to his entourage, hoping to have time to negotiate his possible permanent transfer.
Bournemouth, who finished ninth in the Premier League table last season, are also trying to leverage the fact that they offer a starting XI role, while at Arsenal, he would start behind Raya in the pecking order.
Bournemouth are not the only threat for Arsenal in regard to Kepa.
TEAMtalk understands that there are other clubs, both within Europe and outside of the Old Continent, that see Kepa as a good fit for their project – talented, experienced, and available at a fair price due to the £5m release clause in his contract – and could make concrete moves in the coming days.
The race for Kepa is open, and the next steps in talks will be key to understanding where the Spanish keeper will play next season.
