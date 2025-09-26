One of the players that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta signed for manager Mikel Arteta in the summer transfer window is now the subject of interest from Como boss Cesc Fabregas, who played with him at Chelsea.

Arsenal made eight major signings in the summer transfer window, as Berta and Arteta splashed the cash in order to strengthen the squad and beat the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City to the Premier League title this season.

Among the new signings, Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke have already started to show why Arsenal made the moves for them in the summer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga also joined Arsenal in the summer of 2025, with the Gunners paying London rivals Chelsea £5million (€5.7m, $6.7m) for the goalkeeper.

Arsenal signed Kepa to be the second-choice goalkeeper behind David Raya.

Kepa, 30, spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Bournemouth following a loan spell at Real Madrid in 2023/24.

The goalkeeper, who won the Champions League and the Europa League with Chelsea, the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League with Spain and LaLiga with Madrid, has made only one appearance for Arsenal so far this season, and he is already being linked with a shock move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas played with Kepa at Chelsea, and the Spaniard wants his compatriot to join him at Como.

According to Sports Boom, Como manager Fabregas ‘wants’ Kepa as his number one goalkeeper.

The former Chelsea and Spain international midfielder hopes that his project at Como can ‘lure’ Kepa to the Serie A club.

Como won promotion to Serie A for the 2024/25 campaign and finished 10th in the league under Fabregas.

I Biancoblu are doing well at the moment, as they sit in the Serie A table with seven points from four matches, just two points off the final Champions League spot.

READ NEXT 🔴⚪ Arsenal ‘X-factor’ star to be dumped on bench in ruthless Arteta predicted XI move

Kepa Arrizabalaga comments on Arsenal indicate his mindset

Kepa is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2028, and it is hard to see the Gunners sell him in the middle of the season.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper is the back-up to Raya, and Arsenal are aware of the need to have two top players for the position between the posts.

While it would be logical to suggest that a big offer from Como could sway Arsenal into selling Kepa in the January transfer window and making a big profit on a squad player, the likelihood is that the north London club will not entertain any bids for the Spaniard until next summer at least.

Kepa himself might not be keen on leaving Arsenal, who are aiming to win the Premier League and the Champions League this season, especially when one recalls what he said when he completed the switch from Chelsea.

Upon making his move to Arsenal in the summer of 2025, Kepa told the Gunners’ official website: “We’re here to win. I think we have a great team.

“I think we have great staff around here, the best facilities, so we have to prepare ourselves for this season and to have success.

“When I talk with Mikel [Arteta] and Inaki [Cana], they show me their desire to win.

“They showed me this ambition, how much they want to improve, how much they want to grow and I’m really here to help, to push and to win more.”

Berta noted at the time: “We are really excited to have Kepa join our Arsenal family. He is a player with great experience, someone who has already won major trophies, and we cannot wait for him to join the group and help the club win.

“Kepa knows it is an exciting time to be at Arsenal and we know he is a player who will bring with him a winning mentality. We welcome him and his family to the club, and look forward to him meeting the players and staff, with everyone excited to see him.”

Arteta added: “We are really happy to have Kepa joining us. He is a player we know, having come up against him many times in recent seasons. He brings a wealth of experience, which his teammates will benefit from, and he has a real hunger to win.

“Kepa works hard and will elevate our levels. I know he will fit in perfectly, already knowing some of his teammates, and we are really excited about his future with us.”

Latest Arsenal news: Man City star snub, Saliba ‘message’ to Real Madrid

In other Arsenal news, the Gunners are ready to make a double deal for two LaLiga stars, with the north London club still looking to enhance their squad.

Arsenal have reportedly been turned down by a Manchester City superstar, who is keen on a move to Barcelona, with Real Madrid also dismissed by the star.

Meanwhile, William Saliba is said to have sent a message to Real Madrid after deciding to sign a new contract with Arsenal.

POLL: Who will win the Premier League in 2025/26?