Any remote hopes Arsenal may have had of adding Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to their attacking ranks this summer are already over after sources underlined the winger’s happiness with PSG and revealed the staggering costs that would be required to lure him to London.

Premier League interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Kvaratskhelia has intensified in recent weeks, with several top clubs monitoring the Georgian winger’s situation at the Parc des Princes.

The 25-year-old, who joined PSG from Napoli in January 2025 for a fee of €80 million (£69.5m, $92.5m), has quickly established himself as a key figure under Luis Enrique. With 17 goals and 14 assists in 66 appearances, he has contributed significantly to PSG’s Ligue 1 dominance and their successful Champions League campaigns, including a standout substitute performance in the recent 5-2 thrashing of Chelsea in the last-16 first leg.

Despite occasional reports of inconsistent form in domestic matches and whispers of dressing-room unrest, Kvaratskhelia remains a dazzling talent, renowned for his dribbling, vision, and flair that earned him the nickname ‘Kvaradona’. On his day, he is one of the most exciting players to watch in world football.

Premier League sides have long admired him. Manchester United view him as a dream creative force to revitalise their attack, while Arsenal have been strongly linked this very week, with suggestions they are closely tracking his progress amid their search for added width and quality on the flanks.

Indeed, ambitious reports this week claimed the Gunners were willing to ‘break the market’ to secure his signature and add another frighteningly good option to the Arsenal attack.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also always keeping tabs, drawn to his ability to unlock defences and provide world-class output from the left side.

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Arsenal have no chance of signing Kvaratskhelia – Sources

However, while a move to the Premier League does hold certain appeal for Kvaratskhelia, it’s highly unlikely that a move will come to fruition any time soon.

And according to sources, those close to him have moved to quash speculation, underlining the player’s happiness in Paris and why it would take an almost unattainable offer to convince PSG to sell a star who is still under contract for another three years.

Ahead of PSG’s Champions League ties, he expressed his contentment in Paris, stating he feels “great” in the city and enjoys life there with his wife. “I love everything about Paris,” he recently affirmed, emphasising his happiness at the club.

Under contract until June 2029, his long-term commitment appears solid.

Sources indicate it would require a Premier League record bid of around £160m (€185m, $212m) to prise him away, reflecting his pivotal role in the squad and the Parisians’ reluctance to sell a core asset.

Consequently, the likelihood of Kvaratskhelia departing in the summer is very low. Both player and club seem aligned on building further success together, making any Premier League move highly improbable without extraordinary circumstances and an unprecedented fee.

For now, the Georgian star continues to shine in Ligue 1 and Europe, and that looks like continuing for the time being.

Arsenal latest: Julian Alvarez green light; formal offer planned for Bayern star

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta already has a plan in mind over how to fit Leon Goretzka into his side, as sources tell TEAMtalk that the Gunners’ sporting director, Andrea Berta, is planning to make a formal offer to bring the Bayern Munich midfielder to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Another world-class winger Arsenal have been linked with – Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams – will be allowed to leave the Spanish side in the summer transfer window, with a report detailing how Arsenal and Man Utd are leading candidates.

Finally, my colleague, Graeme Bailey, brought the latest on Arsenal’s pursuit of Julian Alvarez, amid a big claim on the Atletico Madrid striker’s plans ahead of the summer window and amid talk he is ready to green-light a massive move.

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