Arsenal quoted record-breaking fee amid ‘genuine interest’ in world-class forward

Arsenal have learned the colossal fee they will have to pay to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Paris Saint-Germain, as per a report.

Kvaratskhelia joined PSG from Napoli for €70million (then £59m) in January 2025. He scored in last season’s Champions League final as PSG thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

Kvaratskhelia helped PSG to win an outstanding quadruple last term, and his influence is only growing.

So far this campaign, he has notched 13 goals and eight assists in 39 appearances for PSG.

Kvaratskhelia is proving particularly deadly in the Champions League. He was the star of the show as PSG dismantled Chelsea in the round of 16, picking up an 8-2 aggregate win, while he netted a superb goal against Liverpool on Wednesday night, helping Luis Enrique’s side win 2-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final.

The Georgian superstar would undoubtedly shine in the Premier League, and Arsenal are keen on a sensational move.

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal have ‘taken steps to explore’ a potential deal for Kvaratskhelia.

Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta hold ‘genuine interest’ in taking him to north London, in a move which would see Gabriel Martinelli get replaced on the left flank.

However, PSG do not want to sell Kvaratskhelia under any circumstances, viewing him as one of their best attackers, while the 25-year-old is ‘happy in the French capital’.

Arsenal have been warned it would take a phenomenal €180m (£157m) bid to get PSG to even consider Kvaratskhelia’s exit.

A transfer at that price would obliterate the British transfer record, which is currently the £125m Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak last summer.

It is very hard to see Arsenal meeting that valuation as they would rather spread their spending out over numerous different positions.

This report comes after we revealed on March 13 that Arsenal’s hopes of landing Kvaratskhelia have been dashed as he wants to stay in Paris.

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Arsenal have Kvaratskhelia alternatives

Our sources state that the Ligue 1 giants value him at €185m (£161m).

Anthony Gordon, Nico Williams and Rafael Leao represent far more likely left winger signings for Arsenal.

Rodrygo was previously high up on their list, but he is recovering from an ACL injury.

We confirmed on March 31 that Arsenal are poised to sell Martinelli this summer to help fund their pursuit of an elite new winger.

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