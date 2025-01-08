Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on rising Brentford star Mikkel Damsgaard, while ex-Gunner Tomas Rosicky is in line to replace Edu as sporting director at the Emirates.

This season is a great opportunity for Arsenal to end their wait for Premier League glory, with usual champions Manchester City having fallen behind. However, Arsenal have endured a couple of frustrating results lately.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion in the league before they were beaten 2-0 at home by Newcastle United in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Tuesday night.

Gabriel Martinelli hit the post for Arsenal, but it was Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon who found the net to put Newcastle in a great position to reach the final. Kai Havertz went on to miss a fantastic opportunity as Mikel Arteta’s side were left with some serious work to do.

Arsenal are at risk of losing out on the title to Liverpool, while missing out on the League Cup would be another blow.

Arsenal have not been at their brilliant best recently and this has seemingly gotten club chiefs thinking about January reinforcements.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Gunners have registered their interest in Brentford playmaker Damsgaard.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Bryan Mbeumo in recent months, but Damsgaard is the new Brentford ace on their wish list.

The central attacking midfielder – who can also play as a winger on either flank – has been ‘outstanding’ for Brentford this season. Indeed, he has chipped in with three goals and seven assists in 24 games for the Bees, and this has caught Arsenal’s attention.

Arsenal are ‘preparing’ a ‘strong bid’ to try and convince Brentford to sell Damsgaard this month. A proposal worth around €40million (£33.1m / $41.3m) could result in an agreement being struck.

Arteta believes the Denmark international will fit ‘perfectly’ in his system. Damsgaard could operate as Martin Odegaard’s backup and come off the bench when Arsenal are in need of inspiration in the final third.

Arsenal chase new sporting director

Arsenal chiefs are also on the hunt for a new sporting director after Edu surprisingly left to take up a role at Evangelos Marinakis’ group of clubs, which includes Nottingham Forest.

As per The Guardian, Rosicky is among the ‘leading contenders’ to become Arsenal’s new sporting director.

Rosicky has been in ‘regular contact’ with members of the Arsenal hierarchy and is close with both manager Arteta and academy chief Per Mertesacker.

The ex-Czech ace would receive a warm welcome back in North London, having made 246 appearances for Arsenal between 2006 and 2016.

Jason Ayto, Edu’s former deputy, has stepped up into the sporting director role on a temporary basis. But there are concerns about his ‘lack of experience’, with Rosicky viewed as a better alternative.

The former attacking midfielder has been Sparta Prague’s sporting director since December 2018.

The only problem for Arsenal is that they would have to wait until the end of the season before they can land Rosicky.

Arsenal transfers: ‘Gentleman’s agreement’ to aid deal; striker ‘enquiry’

Meanwhile, Arsenal are thought to be in the mix for Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham.

The midfielder struck a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Sunderland when signing his last contract, which means he can leave if a suitable bid from a top-flight club comes in.

Arsenal will need to offer £20m (€24.1m / $24.9m) to forge a deal with Sunderland for him.

Juventus centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic is another player Arsenal are considering.

As per reports in Italy, Arsenal have made an ‘enquiry’ to discuss the parameters of a potential deal for Vlahovic.

Juve are willing to sell the Serbian for €50m (£41.5m / $51.5m) amid concerns he will not extend his contract beyond June 2026.

