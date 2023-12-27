Arsenal kickstart Salah transfer pursuit to strengthen on wings as representatives are sent to explore surprise move

Arsenal have identified a new target out wide after sending officials to start the process of exploring a deal for Rennes attacker Ibrahim Salah, according to a report.

Salah only signed for Rennes in January 2023 from Gent, but has already become the subject of speculation about his next step. According to Le360 Sport, he is now being observed by Arsenal.

The source from Morocco – the country he represents at youth level – claims Arsenal recently deployed a representative to watch Salah in action for Rennes, although the specific match in question is not clarified.

Salah has scored three goals from 11 appearances in Ligue 1 so far this season and has also been playing for them in the Europa League (one goal from four appearances).

Most of his appearances have been as a substitute, but he is trying to make an impact from the left wing, where he can cut in onto his right foot.

Arsenal’s current options on the left wing include Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, the latter of which only joined them in the same transfer window that Rennes signed Salah, so it might not be the area of most pressing concern in their squad.

At the age of 22, though, Salah could be one for the future. He has already been interesting other clubs; as the report explains, Lille and Valencia both looked at him in the summer, as did an anonymous club in his country of birth, Belgium.

Rennes still have him under contract until 2027 and their asking price for a transfer is yet to be disclosed.

They are believed to have paid €6.5m to sign him in the first place and will be hoping their investment pays off in the long run.

For suitors like Arsenal, it might be best to get in on the act before his value escalates much further, though that will depend on how he develops over the coming years.

Transfer might be too soon for Salah

For now, his focus should be on forcing his way into the starting lineup for his current club more often. If he can do so, then he might be able to think more about his next step.

Meanwhile, Arsenal might want to think about adding an attacker to their opposite flank, who can compete with Bukayo Saka instead.

There have been concerns in recent years about Saka playing too many games, which could be risky for his fitness and own development.

Reiss Nelson represents one alternative, but as Arsenal continue their quest to compete for major honours, they will want as much strength in depth as possible.

