Kieran Tierney has told Celtic what his position is in terms of a return to the club after entering the final six months of his contract at Arsenal, with the chances of a January deal being revealed to TEAMtalk.

Celtic are flying in the Scottish Premiership and are on route to winning their fourth title in a row, holding a huge lead in the table over Rangers. They are not set to rest and as the January window opens they are working on adding depth and strength to their squad.

One name that has been the centre of discussion is former player Kieran Tierney who has been correctly linked to a return to Celtic Park. As TEAMtalk reported last month, the full-back is very open to a return and wants to give his boyhood club every chance to get a deal done.

Now sources have suggested he has given the green light to a full return and it could happen in the coming weeks as Arsenal would be willing to loan him out until the end of the season. This would allow him to move immediately and have a portion of his current wages covered before his contract expires in six months’ time.

There could also be an avenue where a small loan fee is paid that would likely cover the cost of the remainder of his contract. That would be around the £2.5 million mark, which is a large loan fee for Scottish football but would be seen as a minimal amount to get Tierney back on a permanent basis.

He could then come back to Glasgow before negotiating and making the return permanent in the summer. It’s something sources have always stated he wants and during the summer of last year he was keen to get closer to home.

A move was not possible then but now is very different and the path is wide open for Celtic to land Tierney and make their fan base extremely happy.

Celtic need to clear space for Tierney

They would need to free up space at left-back as they currently have Greg Taylor, Alexandro Bernabei, Adam Montgomery and Alex Valle in the squad. Bernabei is available and expected to leave this month and Taylor is being tracked by a number of sides, including Dinamo.

Celtic are open to Taylor’s exit for the right price but it’s yet to be seen if the Scottish defender would be willing to leave the Premiership champions.

Brendan Rodgers was asked about the prospect of reuniting with Tierney last month and told Sky Sports: “Kieran is someone I know really well but there will be lots of players linked with coming to Celtic.

“We will never speak about a player, especially a young player who is at another club. But we’ve got work to do, we know that. We want to improve the squad further in a number of key areas.

“But until that happens, the players we’ve got here have been working so well and we’ll just continue to work with them and see what happens in January.”

The stats from Tierney’s first Celtic spell