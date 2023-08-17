Kieran Tierney learns ‘pretty harsh’ Arsenal reality as Edu is told he ‘should not lose money’ on star

Kieran Tierney is still expected to be sold by Arsenal in this transfer window despite the long-term injury suffered by new signing Jurrien Timber, according to Charles Watts.

Timber started at left-back for the Gunners’ Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest on Saturday but suffered a crushing ACL injury which could keep him sidelined for the entire season.

Tierney was not even named in Mikel Arteta’s matchday squad despite Oleksandr Zinchenko’s lack of match fitness and Watts does not expect a reprieve even with Timber’s injury meaning Arsenal have one less option at left-back heading into the rest of the season.

“There’s certainly stuff going on with Kieran Tierney and he was left out of the squad matchday squad completely at the weekend which I think was pretty harsh,” says Watts.

“He played really well in pre-season whenever he’d come on in games and made a big, big impact. He looked good and looked hungry and for a player like Kieran Tierney to not even make a matchday squad is a little bit harsh, but it says a lot about where he is right now.

“Jurrien Timber has now got this injury that we’re expecting is going to rule him out for a huge amount of the season and he’s been playing at left-back recently. Zinchenko’s injured.

“People have suggested maybe Timber’s injury might mean that Tierney will stay. I’d be surprised. I still think Tierney goes. Arsenal have got on that left-hand side Zinchenko, [Takehiro] Tomiyasu and [Jakob] Kiwior who have all been preferred to Tierney in that position. So I just don’t really see Timber’s injury having an impact on Tierney’s future.”

No Newcastle bid for Kieran Tierney

Tierney has been a solid performer for Arsenal since moving from Celtic in 2019 and has been strongly linked with Newcastle throughout the transfer window. Despite those links, however, no formal move has yet materialised with Arsenal looking for around £30m for the Scotland international.

“Newcastle have been interested for a long time, I thought he would go there but it hasn’t happened yet,” says Watts. “It sounds like Newcastle don’t have the money to make a permanent move this summer for Kieran. As the window starts edging towards the conclusion, can Arsenal get a deal with Newcastle that has an obligation to buy next summer? I think that would suit Arsenal.

“I wouldn’t want to see Arsenal send Tierney out on loan just with an option to buy. If you’re going to send Tierney on loan, it has to come with an obligation to buy so you’ve got the money coming in next summer.

“I know people say they don’t want to strengthen a rival but I think sometimes in the Premier League you have to bite the bullet and do that because they’re the only clubs that have got the money you want for a lot of these players, to get market value. And you’ve seen it more and more between Premier League clubs now.”

Real Sociedad could launch move

Another option which has cropped up is Real Sociedad, who return to the Champions League this season after a nine-year absence.

“Sociedad are interested in Tierney,” says Watts. “Financially would they be able to do what Arsenal want to do? I’d be surprised. It’s an attractive proposition for him. Fantastic club, great city. So it’d be a really good move for Tierney. I’m sure it’d be an appealing one for him.”

And while Arsenal may have developed a reputation for selling players below their value in recent seasons, Watts expects a player the calibre of Tierney to fetch his market price.

“They spent just over £25m on him and they wouldn’t want to lose money on Tierney,” he says. “He’s an established international with three years left on his contract. He’s a very, very good player who could walk into most Premier League sides and improve them.

“They shouldn’t be losing money on him. They need to be getting around £30m for him and that’s what they’re looking for.”