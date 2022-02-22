Arsenal threat doubles as Barcelona join rivals Real Madrid in hunt to replace club legends

Arsenal have seen the threat for Kieran Tierney double as Barcelona have reportedly joined rivals Real Madrid in the hunt.

It shockingly emerged earlier this month that Real had shortlisted the left-back as a potential target. They are looking for a long-term successor to Marcelo, whose contract is up in the summer. Tierney’s style of play is attracting them, it was claimed.

But his price tag is not. A minimum asking fee of €30m was touted, but the Gunners would no doubt want much more than that.

They signed him for roughly £25m in 2019. A figure of nearly double that would be much more likely with his contract running for another four years.

Nevertheless, cash-strapped Barcelona have also taken a liking to him. That’s according to Cule Mania.

The Catalan giants view Tierney, 24, as a possible replacement for Jordi Alba.

The Scotland international features on their own list alongside AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez, Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo and Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro.

But with president Joan Laporta focusing on signing Erling Haaland this summer, it seems very unlikely that they would make an offer to the Gunners.

Tierney is firmly established in Mikel Arteta’s defence and should remain there unless Real decide to cough up the fee required.

Auba took Arsenal pay cut for Barcelona

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he took a major financial sacrifice to secure a dream transfer from Arsenal to Barcelona.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, he said: “My father did it all with my lawyer and they can say it best.

“But the week before we already knew that he could end up signing for Barca. The week before there were already contacts and I knew it.

“I really wanted to go to Barca. I gave up my salary because it is an opportunity that you have once in your life.”

On his welcome to the Camp Nou, Aubameyang added: “It was something incredible.

“It is a dream to play on a field like this and receive this ovation.

“I was very pleased and happy. The truth is that it was incredible.”

