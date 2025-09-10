Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is facing a problem in convincing a talented young player to move to the Emirates Stadium, with a report claiming that the rising star wants to join Manchester United and play for Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim instead.

Man Utd and Arsenal are two of the biggest clubs in the world and were very active in the summer transfer window. Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Senne Lammens and Diego Leon are the new players in Man Utd manager Amorim’s squad, while Berta handed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta the signings of Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie to enhance the Gunners’ chances of winning the Premier League title this season.

Even though the summer transfer window is now closed, the job of identifying new players and always being on the lookout for promising talent does not stop, especially for elite clubs and global brands, such as Arsenal and Man Utd.

According to CaughtOffSide, both Arsenal and Man Utd have identified Kirill Glebov as a potential signing in the upcoming transfer windows.

Glebov has emerged as one of the best young players in the Russian Premier League and has demonstrated his versatility by playing as a right-winger, left-winger and attacking midfielder.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Brighton Hove Albion are said to be keeping tabs on Glebov, who has played as a right-winger and left-back so far this season and has scored four goals and given two assists in 11 appearances for CSKA Moscow.

Arsenal have also taken a shine to Glebov, with the north London club viewing the 19-year-old as ‘an ideal long-term investment’.

However, according to the report, it is Man Utd that Glebov wants to join, with CSKA currently valuing him at €1.5million (£1.3m, $1.8m).

Despite interest from the likes of RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Atalanta and Bologna, Glebov is reported to be ‘dreaming of playing for Man United’.

The teenager is said to have deep admiration for the atmosphere at Old Trafford, Man Utd’s rich history and Sir Alex Ferguson’s legacy.

Arsenal have no immediate need for Kirill Glebov

While Glebov has huge potential, there is no need for Arsenal to make an immediate move for the winger.

The Russia international has played mainly as a right winger in his career so far, and Arsenal are well stocked in that department.

Bukayo Saka is a regular on the right flank for Arsenal, who signed Noni Madueke from Chelsea in the summer transfer window to act as back-up.

Saka is 24 and Madueke is 23, so Arsenal are well covered in the right-flank department in the coming years.

While Glebov is also able to play as a left-winger and in attacking midfield, for now, both those positions are well covered at Arsenal.

Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze, Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman are the four main options for Arteta for the number 10 role.

Eze can also play as a left-winger and can supplement Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard for that role.

Both Martinelli and Trossard have been linked with moves away from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

In theory, Glebov could replace Martinelli or Trossard at left wing at Arsenal, but he is only 19 and has been playing in the Russian Premier League.

Rodrygo is a more suitable option for Arsenal for the left-wing role, with the Gunners said to be keen on a January move for the Real Madrid and Brazil international winger.

