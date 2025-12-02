Arsenal have been tipped to move for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo as a potential short-term cover for Martin Odegaard, according to a reliable ESPN journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals the Red Devils’ current stance on the midfielder.

While there is renewed confidence in Ruben Amorim’s ability to steer Man Utd to a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, one player who is unlikely to play a massive role for the team in the upcoming weeks and months is Mainoo. With Bruno Fernandes ahead of him in the pecking order as one of the two pivots in Amorim’s favoured 3-4-2-1 formation, Mainoo has been limited to just 171 minutes in the Premier League so far this season – with no starts whatsoever in the league.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported interest in Mainoo from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

We understand that Manchester City and Napoli are also monitoring the situation of Mainoo, who wanted to leave Man Utd in the summer of 2025 but was convinced to stay at Old Trafford.

ESPN journalist Mark Odgen has now reported that Arsenal could move for Mainoo as a short-term cover for Martin Odegaard.

The Norway international playmaker is one of the first names on the Arsenal teamsheet when he is fit and available, but injuries have restricted the former Real Madrid man to just four starts in the Premier League and one start in the Champions League for Mikel Arteta’s side so far this campaign.

However, according to Odgen, Mainoo is unlikely to say yes to a potential move to Arsenal in the middle of the season.

Ogden said on the ESPN FC podcast: “United would prefer to keep him, I guess, but as we know, United are happy to let players go, our homegrown players.

“PSR situations, it happened with Garnacho in the summer to Chelsea. So I think Kobbie Mainoo will have an interesting window.”

Ogden added: “I don’t think he will go to Arsenal, but I think he’s a player that Arsenal could look at if they were getting to the end of the window and they did a short-term option to be a cover option for Martin Odegaard.”

The journalist reiterated his claim about Arsenal and Mainoo on ESPN’s website.

Ogden wrote: “Max Dowman will develop into a creative midfielder, but the teenager does not turn 16 until Dec. 31, so Arteta cannot rely on the youngster to fill the void if Odegaard misses out.

“But with Arsenal stacked in all areas and the club having spent big in the summer, the best option in January could be a short-term loan move for a player with the ability to stand in for Odegaard, but also with the knowledge that he will only be a Plan B for when the captain is sidelined.

“Options will be limited because of the calibre of player required, but domestically, Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo, who linked impressively with Declan Rice for England at Euro 2024, might be available, but only if United can find a replacement for the unsettled 20-year-old.”

READ NEXT 🔴 Man Utd ‘as good as Arsenal’ in mind-boggling area – Amorim would be doomed if they weren’t

Man Utd stance on Kobbie Mainoo exit – sources

While Mainoo would love to play week in and week out in the second half of the season and earn a call-up to the England squad for the 2026 World Cup finals next summer, Man Utd are not going to make it easy for him to leave.

Fraser Fletcher reported on November 12 that amid interest from Chelsea, Mainoo ‘is growing frustrated with limited minutes under Ruben Amorim and is open to a loan move to secure regular football’, but Man Utd ‘have no intention of sanctioning a temporary switch to a direct rival’.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on November 20 that Man Utd expected Mainoo to push for a loan exit in January.

While the Red Devils could eventually succumb to his demands, they will let Mainoo leave only if they bring in a suitable replacement.

From Arsenal’s perspective, it would not make much sense to sign Mainoo.

While Odegaard is injured, Arsenal have options such as Eberechi Eze and Ethan Nwaneri to play in attacking midfield.

Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi are two regulars in the Arsenal midfield, and depending on what formation Arteta plays, Eze could slot in on the left wing or in a central attacking midfield role to compensate for the absence of Odegaard.

Latest Arsenal transfer news: Myles Lewis-Skelly ‘message’, Bayern raid

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Myles Lewis-Skelly plans to leave Arsenal for Chelsea in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are planning to raid Bayern Munich for one of their world-class wingers.

And finally, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported the competition that Arsenal are facing from Man Utd for a Bundesliga sensation.