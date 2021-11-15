Juventus are reportedly open to the idea of selling Dejan Kulusevski, with news emerging over the winger’s preference as both Arsenal and Tottenham target a deal.

The Sweden international looks to have already made up his mind over whether he would like to join the Gunners or Spurs in the January transfer window. And his exit now looks even more likely after being ostracised by Juve boss Max Allegri.

The Turin outfit are also desperate to sell players after finding themselves, like many Serie A clubs, in financial woe.

The Covid pandemic has hit clubs in Italy hard, while Juventus are expected to offload Aaron Ramsey, Paulo Dybala and Adrien Rabiot as well as Kulusevski as a result.

Both north London clubs would love to sign the attacker. Indeed, Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici knows the player well from his time in Italy.

However, the 21-year-old has seemingly already revealed his preferred destination in the new year.

Indeed, Kulusevski has revealed his love for the red side of north London in the past.

In a Swedish podcast posted in October 2019, Kulusevski admitted he grew up loving Arsenal.

But according to TuttoJuve, any club wishing to sign him will have to pay around €35m (£29.85m).

Kulusevski favours Prem switch

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have also been credited with an interest. However, it is thought that he would favour a move to England at this stage.

The report adds that Juve are also looking to raise funds to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. But Monday’s Paper Talk suggests that Spurs are close to getting that deal over the line.

In terms of where Kulusevski would fit in at both Premier League clubs, it appears that Tottenham could be the better fit.

Antonio Conte is crying out for a creative No.10 in the Christian Eriksen mold. To that end, that is a role that Kulusevski could take up in the current Spurs side.

Arsenal is seen as a bigger challenge for the Swede to break into, with Mikel Arteta already having Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard as his preferred attacking midfielders.

But whatever happens in the new year, it appears that Kulusevski will have a new club come February 1.

