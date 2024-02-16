Mikel Arteta has refused to rule Arsenal out the equation over a deal to sign Kylian Mbappe after insisting all the top players in the world would love to join the Gunners, but with the Spaniard revealing which club he expects to sign the PSG superstar.

Mbappe falls out of contract at the Parc des Princes this summer and has now communicated his plans to leave the French giants and try something new. With his six-year stint at PSG now set to end, exactly where Mbappe ends up next is a burning topic on many people’s lips.

As arguably the best player in the world today, the 25-year-old could, in theory, have his pick of any club to join. In reality, the player’s incredible wage demands means there are very few sides in the world game who could afford to sign him.

Of those linked with moves, it would appear Real Madrid are in the driving seat. They have followed the player since his formative years and actually came close to signing the World Cup winner as a teenager and prior to his move to Monaco at the age of 14 back in 2013.

There have also been a number of near-misses since, having offered PSG £175m in summer 2021 when he was entering the final 12 months of his PSG deal.

And while their current financial package to the player is thought to be less than that offered in two-and-a-half years ago, there are few in the game who expect Mbappe to wind up anywhere other than the Bernabeu.

Nonetheless, there are other names being bandied about as having a shot at signing Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe next club: Arsenal and Liverpool touted as suitors

And with Mbappe making clear his admiration in recent times for Liverpool, the Merseysiders too have rarely been far away from the headlines when it comes to the 274-goal forward deciding on his next club.

And while the departure of Jurgen Klopp this summer would seemingly damage any remote chances they had, reports recently claimed owner John W Henry was making it his ‘personal mission’ to bring Mbappe to Anfield, having reportedly put before his fellow FSG board members a method by which they could finance his signing.

Arsenal, too, have also been touted as potential candidates, what with Mbappe making clear his admiration for both Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and the respect he has for their legendary former manager Arsene Wenger.

To a young boy in France, those pair alone ensured the Gunners developed a generation of admirers from across the Channel.

Realistically, the Gunners would be extremely far pushed to finance his signing, despite Henry himself offering his thoughts on the prospect of Mbappe signing for Arsenal.

And while available as a ‘free agent’, it’s speculated that any side looking to sign him will need to forward a vast signing-on fee in lieu of a transfer package. That’s before you also even consider the almighty wages Mbappe would command, with his current £700,000 a week deal in the French capital among the biggest fees commanded by any player in the world game.

Arteta opens up on sensational raid for world’s best player

Despite that, Gunners boss Arteta refuses to accept it’s an impossibility that Mbappe could end up at Arsenal over the summer.

And in dropping a ‘why not’ tease, Arteta has had his say on where the player could move to and why he feels the Gunners are a hugely-attractive proposition for the game’s elite stars.

“When there is a player of that calibre we always have to be in the conversation,” Arteta said at his pre-match press conference looking ahead to Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Burnley.

“But as you said it looks in a different way [that Mbappe will end up signing for Real Madrid].”

When asked if that meant Arsenal should be in the race to sign a player of his calibre, Arteta teased: “Exactly. Why not? If we want to be the best team, we are going to need the best talent and the best players, that is for sure.

“The club we are, I don’t think that has ever been an issue. Everybody wants to play for Arsenal.

“At least the players we have held discussions with, they always have that smile on their face the moment you open the door and start to have that discussion. That is because of our history and everything we have done in the past.”

Asked more specifically if Arsenal had discussed the possibility of landing Mbappe, Arteta concluded: “I am not involved. [Arsenal sporting director] Edu and the owners are.

“I am not in these conversations until the very last stage.”

Mbappe has won 12 major honours in his career, including six Ligue 1 titles and the World Cup. He has 46 goals in 75 games for his country and currently sits 10 goals behind their all-time top scorer in Olivier Giroud.

