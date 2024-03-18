Kylian Mbappe reveals incredible reason he snubbed Arsenal as PSG wait on Real Madrid confirmation

Kylian Mbappe has disclosed that the weather is one of the main reasons he has not signed for Arsenal after opting to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe has run down his PSG contract and is now set to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season. PSG have tried desperately to agree fresh terms with the elite forward, but he feels this summer is the perfect time to build his legacy elsewhere.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, as it is one of the only divisions where clubs can afford his massive wages. Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been tipped to enter talks with Mbappe’s camp, while the player himself admires Arsenal due to Thierry Henry being a Gunners icon.

However, all of those English giants are preparing for disappointment. It is widely understood that the 25-year-old is close to joining Real Madrid on a lucrative contract.

Some reports in Spain have even suggested the contract has been signed and will last for five years.

Ahead of a recent PSG match, Mbappe was asked by a fan if he would consider following in Henry’s footsteps by signing for Arsenal.

However, the France captain replied: “There’s no way.”

When pressed further on the issue, he added: “It’s too cold there.”

Kylian Mbappe bemoans English weather

It seems Mbappe would rather head to sunny Spain when leaving the French capital. By joining Madrid he will also give himself the best possible chance of winning the Champions League as well as a first Ballon d’Or trophy.

Some fans may be wondering why Mbappe has not communicated his decision to join Madrid yet, as it is an open secret within the game.

It is likely down to the fact that both Madrid and PSG remain in the Champions League and could still play each other before the season ends.

Madrid will face holders Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals, while PSG will come up against Barcelona.

Mbappe announcing he will sign for Madrid before playing them in PSG colours may ruin the sporting integrity of that match.

As such, the transfer will be confirmed when either side gets knocked out of the competition, or it could wait until the end of the campaign.

Mbappe’s transfer to Madrid will delight Man City, as it should delay Florentino Perez’s move for fellow world-class striker Erling Haaland.

