The apparent wishes of Kylian Mbappe to one day play for Arsenal has prompted a reaction from Thierry Henry, who has offered his response to reports on the player’s future and amid ongoing links to the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The PSG superstar now has just over four months remaining on his contract, leaving him eligible to make what would be the most high-profile free transfer in the history of football if he refuses to sign an extension. And while a stay with the French giants cannot be ruled out, speculation has gathered pace that Mbappe is tempted – after five and a half years in the French capital – to try his luck at pastures new.

In the main, Mbappe has been tipped to join long-term suitors Real Madrid, who came close to signing Mbappe as a teenager and prior to his move to Monaco.

And having tracked him ever since, they have never come nearer to his signing than in summer 2021 when they launched a huge £175 offer for his services.

That was ultimately turned down, but the interest in acquiring his services remains, with Real president Florentino Perez making it his personal mission to bring Mbappe to Madrid.

With speculation over his future ramping up, media in both France and Spain have fallen over themselves to try and get the inside scoop on gthe 25-year-old’s next move.

However, Mbappe is adamant that nothing will be decided until the season’s end, leading to claims that Mbappe is happy to leave his options open and amid claims a shock move to the Premier League could yet materialise.

Thierry Henry comments on Mbappe future

To that end, Liverpool owner John W Henry has reportedly set the wheels in motion to bring Mbappe to Merseyside, with a firm plan of action over how they could finance the deal coming to light.

However, in recent days Arsenal have surprisingly been tipped as a potential candidate to sign Mbappe, with the player making clear his wish to follow in the footsteps of his idol Henry, who is one of Arsenal and the Premier League’s greatest-ever players.

Mbappe has also made clear his admiration for legendary Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, who while no longer an employee of the club, still holds plenty of sway in his native France.

“Yes, I met with Arsene Wenger, who is a great coach. He has a great reputation here in France, he’s well-respected and knows how to develop young players. This was a real option for me,” Mbappe said in a previous interview with the Daily Telegraph.

“But, of course, Paris Saint-Germain was the main option. We weighed up the advantages and disadvantages of all the clubs but my family told me it had to be my decision and one I needed to make. It also had to be a long-term decision. So it was up to me and I decided to come here in order to develop.”

Now with a move away from PSG looking likely, speculation over a shock move to Emirates Stadium is starting to gather more than a little pace.

Indeed, Henry has now also been asked about the chances of Mbappe moving to Arsenal, prompting the Gunners icon to tell CBS Sports Golazo: “Where he is going to go, no one knows, everyone thinks it is going to be one place.”

Mbappe pledge to France to affect next transfer move

Wherever he ends up next, Mbappe has seemingly made clear of his wish to represent his country at the Paris-staged Olympics, which are to run from July 26 to August 11.

And any club who signs up the player will need to make allowances for Mbappe to take part in the event in a move that will also both shorten his pre-season and early involvement for the start of the 2024/25 season.

Conveniently, Henry has been appointed as France coach for the event and he has revealed talks are due to be held with Mbappe over his participation.

“I didn’t speak to him yet directly about the Olympic situation. I have been calling players, as you know, but I will keep that to myself obviously. But Mbappe went on TV the other day and said he would like to play them. But it will depend on the team [he picks this summer].”

Whichever clubs lands on Mbappe will be landing on one of, if not the, best player in the world right now and his arrival at any side would instantly lift both their status and prospects of silverware.

There are many who feel the Gunners could certainly benefit from Mbappe’s finishing prowess, with the World Cup winner boasting 274 career goals from 362 appearances so far.

Henry also feels a lack of killer instinct in front of goal could prove Arsenal’s undoing as they go in hunt of the game’s biggest prizes this season.

“I just think that… there was a massive discussion about ‘does Arsenal need a number nine?’. What they needed to do is put the ball in the back of the net,” Henry said on CBS Sports Golazo.

“When Arsenal does put the ball in the back of the net it’s 6-0. In every game it could have been the same – in the cup against Liverpool they didn’t do it, they did it with a bit of help in the league from Liverpool.”

