Kylian Mbappe backs Arsenal to win Premier League title as ‘crucial factor’ named

Kylian Mbappe has explained why Arsenal can lift the Premier League title this season, though the Real Madrid superstar has also named two other clubs firmly in the running.

Arsenal last won the title in 2003/04 when they remarkably went unbeaten in the league under Arsene Wenger, winning 26 of their 38 matches and drawing the other 12. Mikel Arteta has gotten Arsenal back in contention in recent years, though they have ultimately missed out on the prize so far.

They finished five points off Manchester City in the 2022/23 season and just two points behind Pep Guardiola’s side the following campaign.

Many expected Arsenal to step up in the 2024/25 campaign when City fell behind, especially as it was Arne Slot’s debut season at Liverpool.

However, Slot did a fantastic job at succeeding Jurgen Klopp, and Liverpool finished 10 points ahead of Arsenal, who came second for the third year in a row.

The Gunners are looking to finally get the better of Liverpool and City this term, with sporting director Andrea Berta having brought in eight new players.

The signings of Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi in particular will elevate Arteta’s starting lineup and give Arsenal a great chance to win the title.

Arsenal were left disappointed before the international break, losing 1-0 to Liverpool. The two teams were only separated by a late wonderstrike from Dominik Szoboszlai.

Despite this setback, Mbappe thinks the fact Arteta’s key players are so close will help Arsenal end their wait for the title.

Although, Arsenal must watch out for usual contenders Liverpool and City.

“Of course, Liverpool has to be mentioned first and foremost, as they’re determined to win one title after another,” the France captain told Bild.

“But I also have high hopes for Arsenal, because the core of the team has known each other for a long time, and that’s a crucial factor in football. And Manchester City is always at the forefront anyway, with Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland.”

When asked to give a definitive answer, Mbappe added: “That’s tough. Maybe Arsenal, maybe it will be their year. It would certainly be easier to say City or Liverpool.”

READ NEXT 😠 Fans rage as Arsenal sensation Max Dowman sparks referee SCANDAL on England duty

Arsenal enter defining season

Arsenal will need the injuries to dry up if they are to succeed. They swooped for Eze after Kai Havertz picked up a knee injury.

William Saliba’s return date is currently unknown after he had to be substituted early on against Liverpool, while Arteta has said Bukayo Saka ‘will be out for a few weeks’ after injuring his hamstring against Leeds United.

Arteta may also need to let off the handbrake if Arsenal are to go one step further this season.

Arsenal appeared to be playing for a draw at Anfield even though Liverpool have looked weak defensively in recent weeks, while Arteta’s men also failed to go all-out attack after Szoboszlai’s goal.

If Arsenal go another season trophyless, then there will be question marks over where they are heading under Arteta.

Arsenal: ‘Victim’ named; second exit off

Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli could be the ‘next victim’ of Arsenal’s squad building, a report has revealed.

Another Arsenal forward has been tipped to leave in the coming days, with several other transfer windows still open.

But Fabrizio Romano insists the senior star will be remaining in north London.

POLL: Which Arsenal signing will have the biggest impact this season?