A move for Arsenal to sign a LaLiga goalkeeper is said to be ‘gaining momentum’ as it has become clear that his ‘priority’ is to turn down Barcelona for the Premier League.

The Gunners will need at least one new goalkeeper in the summer. After selling Aaron Ramsdale a year ago, they signed Neto from Bournemouth, but that was only a season-long loan.

They had attempted to land Espanyol’s Joan Garcia, but opted for Neto when the Spanish side wouldn’t sell, though he will now return to his parent club.

It looks increasingly likely that Garcia will be on the move this summer, though, and Arsenal look to be in a good spot.

According to Fichajes, the goalkeeper’s priority is ‘not to sign for Barcelona’, who have been linked with his signing.

Indeed, the Spaniard ‘wants to take a leap forward’ in a league where he ‘can compete at the highest level and aspire to be a starter from day one’.

As such, the Premier League is Garcia’s preference, and it’s stated a move to Arsenal is ‘gaining momentum’ due to the potential departure of David Raya.

That’s amid interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle, both of which finished inside the top six of the Premier League this season.

Raya concerns raised

Raya, having had a faultless season in net for second-placed Arsenal, could potentially be on the move.

A recent report suggested there are fears at the Emirates that he could quit, with Real Madrid said to be interested in the Spaniard.

As a result, the Gunners have been linked with the signing of their former goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who it’s believed would be open to the move, after it looked as if he said a tearful goodbye to Aston Villa in their final home match of the Premier League season.

Martinez has also been linked to a few other clubs, including Barcelona, and the speculation over him joining them has been increased by the fact he recently arrived at Barcelona airport, with Sport reporting his agent Jorge Mendes is to follow for talks over the futures of some of his representatives.

If Raya was to leave Arsenal and they signed Garcia and not Martinez, he might not have to fight for the No.1 slot, but rather be given it immediately.

Arsenal round-up: Path clears for Gyokeres move

It was recently revealed that Arsenal had narrowed their striker search to two names: Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

The competition for Gyokeres is clearing out, as Florian Plettenberg has stated a Manchester United move for the elite Swedish striker is “now almost off the table.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal are said to be considering the signing of Brighton forward Kaoru Mitoma.

That’s as the wage demands of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo are holding up a move for the winger.

