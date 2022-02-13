The striker department at Arsenal could face yet more upheaval in the summer after a report revealed a ‘huge proposal’ is being readied for Alexandre Lacazette.

Mikel Arteta was left short-handed last month after Arsenal failed to sign a centre-forward. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departed for Barcelona, and the Gunners chased Dusan Vlahovic to become his direct replacement.

However, Juventus beat Arsenal to the punch, securing a deal worth an initial €70m.

Folarin Balogun joined Middlesbrough on loan, leaving just Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah on the books for Arsenal’s top four charge.

But both strikers are facing uncertain futures with their contracts expiring in the summer.

Lacazette has worn the captain’s armband since Aubameyang was first exiled from the team in December. However, his recent comments when running the rule over the club’s future captaincy candidates would suggest he is at least considering his own exit.

Lyon will do ‘everything possible’ to sign Lacazette

Whether Arsenal will offer the Frenchman a new contract, only time will tell. But according to ESPN, Lacazette will have a lucrative offer to turn his back on the Gunners.

They state former club Lyon are readying a ‘huge proposal’ to bring the centre-forward back to France.

The Ligue 1 powerhouse will do ‘everything possible’ to make the free agent move happen. That will include a ‘big wage package, signing fee and bonuses’.

Lacazette is third in Lyon’s all-time scoring charts with 129 goals. Bringing the 30-year-old back is labelled a ‘dream’ for club president Jean-Michel Aulas.

Lyon are also hopeful the romantic nature of returning to where it all began will appeal. It’s noted interest in Lacazette goes far beyond just Lyon – and could extend to a Premier League rival.

As such, the onus is now on Arsenal to make a suitable offer to Lacazette – something Paul Merson has begged the club not to do. If they opt against offering a new deal, multiple striker additions may become a necessity in the summer.

Meanwhile, Matt Turner’s transfer from New England Revolution to Arsenal has been confirmed by his current club – although a report has revealed why the Gunners are delaying their own announcement.

Arsenal have been negotiating the Matt Turner transfer in recent weeks ahead of the summer. The USMNT goalkeeper will move to the Emirates Stadium to deputise for Aaron Ramsdale. In doing so, he will likely push Bernd Leno towards the exit door.

Now, the MLS side he currently represents have issued a statement to confirm he will become an Arsenal player in June.

Arsenal are yet to make any announcement of their own. According to Football.London, that is because they are waiting until the summer as Turner is yet to undergo a medical.

For now, he will carry on playing in the USA until the time comes to put the finishing touches to the transfer in the summer.

