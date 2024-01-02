Arsenal land on deadly Bundesliga star as new striker priority after frustrating Ivan Toney update

Arsenal have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Brentford centre-forward Ivan Toney and have now entered the frame for a different top-class striker, according to reports.

Gabriel Jesus is Arsenal’s current No 9, with academy graduate Eddie Nketiah acting as his backup. Jesus has been a great addition to the Arsenal team since his arrival in July 2022, having formed a fantastic partnership with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard.

Nketiah, meanwhile, has done well to deputise for Jesus whenever the Brazilian has been out injured or simply needed a rest.

This season, Jesus has registered seven goals and three assists in 21 games, while Nketiah has managed six goals and four assists in 26 games.

While both players are good at what they do, it is clear they are not on the same level as some of the Premier League’s best goalscorers, such as Erling Haaland, Son Heung-min or Mo Salah.

As a result, Mikel Arteta is keen for the club to bring in a lethal attacker who can hit 20 goals or more per season and fire Arsenal to the Premier League title.

This has seen Arsenal sound out Toney over a potential move from Brentford. But on Monday, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that the Englishman is preparing to renew his contract with Brentford, as long as a release clause is included in the deal.

Such a move would force the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea to wait until the summer before potentially capturing him.

Arsenal eye Victor Boniface move

According to the Evening Standard’s live transfer blog (02/01, at 7:33), which cites reports emerging from Spain, Arsenal want to improve their attack this month and this has seen them head to the Bundesliga.

It is claimed that Arsenal have now landed on Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface as a new priority target.

Boniface developed hugely at Union Saint-Gilloise last season, notching 22 goals and 12 assists in 55 games after only managing eight goals with Bodo/Glimt the season before. And that great form earned the Nigerian a big move to Leverkusen over the summer.

Boniface has adapted quickly to life in Germany and is now thriving under manager Xabi Alonso, with 16 goals and eight assists coming his way in just 23 appearances. That includes goals in Leverkusen’s recent Bundesliga wins against Eintracht Frankfurt and Bochum.

Boniface is now one of the deadliest strikers in Germany, so it is understandable that Arsenal are big fans of his. Plus, he is only 23 years of age, which means there is plenty of time for him to emerge into a truly world-class player.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, they will have to pay big money to reach an agreement with Leverkusen. Boniface is a crucial player for them, while he is also contracted until June 2028. As such, Leverkusen could demand far more than the €40million (£34.6m) valuation transfermarkt have given him.

