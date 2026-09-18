Arsenal promise to Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha emerges as Mikel Arteta approves deal for Austrian midfielder

Arsenal have hatched a plan to convince Rio Ngumoha to move to the Emirates Stadium from Liverpool, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta wants to sign Luca Weinhandl in the January transfer window.

On September 3, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Liverpool have agreed a new contract in principle with Ngumoha, who has been on the books of the Merseyside club since 2024.

Sources told us at the time that Liverpool are hopeful of announcing the new contract in the coming weeks, with only finer details needed to be ironed out.

Arsenal hatch plan to sign Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha

However, Arsenal’s interest in Ngumoha has since come to light, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano among those noting the Premier League champions’ desire to sign the 18-year-old.

Liverpool, though, are determined to hold on to Ngumoha, but Arsenal are not giving up.

According to Football Insider on September 18, Arsenal plan to convince Ngumoha to ditch contract talks with Liverpool by promising him more playing time under Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and the chance to win more trophies at the Emirates Stadium.

The report has stated: ‘The Gunners have been actively monitoring his situation at Anfield as he rises up the ranks, and are keen to tempt him away with the promise of better game time and more trophies.

‘Sources have exclusively revealed to Football Insider that Liverpool have no plans to let Ngumoha leave the club and are looking to tie him down to a new contract in the coming months.’

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Arsenal in contact for Luca Weinhandl

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Arsenal are keen on signing Luca Weinhandl from Sturm Graz in the January transfer window.

Sources have told us that Arsenal manager Arteta and the club’s hierarchy are sold on the qualities of the box-to-box midfielder.

We understand that the Premier League champions view the 17-year-old Austria Under-19 international as an ideal long-term addition to strengthen their midfield.

Fletcher said: “Initial contacts are believed to have taken place, though discussions remain at an early stage.

“A package in the region of £20million (€23m, $27m) could be enough to secure a deal, sources suggest, representing potential value for the interested parties.”

Mikel Arteta raves about Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya

Arteta has been singing the praises of Arsenal and Spain international goalkeeper David Raya.

When asked about Raya’s progress from the National League to the world’s biggest stage, Arteta said: “That’s a great story, I think for any kid as well, to look at trajectories and pathways, and how you can reach the highest level in football, and always maintaining that will, that motivation, and that enthusiasm that it can happen.

“Football now, especially internationally, is so connected that you never know, you might be playing a game, somebody scouts you, and you can end up in two or three years’ time playing at the highest level.

“David, I think it’s his mentality.

“Obviously he has tremendous quality, but he has overcome a lot of difficulties, a lot of challenges, to reach this point.

“When he reached this point, it wasn’t easy in the beginning; he really had to dig in and prove himself, and with all the coaches, with Inaki [Cana] especially, doing amazing work with him daily, and all his teammates, he has earned the right to be one of the best now. “

Arteta was then asked if Raya has been his best signing.

The Arsenal boss responded: “I don’t know – he’s been a tremendous signing, there’s no question about that.

“Whether he’s been the best or not, it’s just an opinion, but it doesn’t matter, we are so happy to have him.

“He’s helped take the team and the club to a different level, and now we need to maintain that level.”

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