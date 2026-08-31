Arsenal are unwilling to pay Lyon what they want for Malick Fofana, according to Fabrizio Romano, as another source reveals that the Gunners tried to sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

On August 30, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal had made enquiries about signing Fofana from Lyon in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Earlier on Monday, it emerged that Arsenal are in talks with Lyon over a deal for Fofana.

The 21-year-old Belgium international left-winger was reported to be in talks with Arsenal over personal terms.

RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins wrote on X at 4:45pm on August 31: “Excl Arsenal are exploring a move for Malick Fofana and have made initial enquiries to assess the feasibility of a deal. @RMCsport

“The player is interested in the possibility of joining Arsenal.

“Not the only option for Fofana.

“Crystal Palace were in a position to reach an agreement with Lyon, but the winger does not want to join the club.”

Hawkins added at 5:36pm: “The agreement between Malik Fofana and Arsenal should not be a problem.

“The English club have already made contact with Lyon, and if they reach an agreement, everything will move very quickly.

“Lyon are hoping for around €40 million.”

Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri wrote on X at 5:01pm: “Arsenal Football Club want to sign Malick Fofana!

“The Gunners have identified the Belgian winger as a replacement for Gabriel Martinelli and are currently in talks with Olympique Lyonnais over a permanent transfer.

“Fofana has given the green light to Arsenal, with discussions also ongoing over personal terms.

“More soon.

“RB Leipzig’s deal is OFF.”

Arsenal stance on signing Malick Fofana

Transfer guru Romano has since provided an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Fofana.

The Italian journalist has reported that although the winger is keen on a move to the Premier League champions, the north London club are not willing to pay €40million (£34.3m, $46.5m) for the 21-year-old.

Romano wrote on X at 5:34pm on August 31: “More on Malick Fofana: Arsenal are not willing to match €40m valuation, only proceeding if price is right.

“#AFC and Olympique Lyon are now discussing about formula of the deal.

“Malick, keen on the move.”

FootMercato journalist Santi Aouna has claimed that Fofana has already spoken with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and wants to join the Gunners.

Aouna wrote on X at 5:30pm: “As revealed yesterday in an exclusive, Arsenal has been offered Malick Fofana from Lyon.

“The player has already spoken with Mikel Arteta and wants to join the Gunners.

“Discussions ongoing.”

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Arsenal made Cody Gakpo checks

Liverpool have decided against selling Cody Gakpo to Manchester City, whose £80million bid has been rejected.

Gakpo himself had been keen on a move to Man City, but Liverpool’s failure to sign a suitable replacement for the Netherlands international winger means that a potential deal is off.

Tottenham Hotspur had also been keen on Gakpo and had a deal in place on personal terms with the Liverpool winger.

It has now been claimed that Arsenal, too, made checks on the winger.

Arsenal-centric X account, HandofArsenal, which has almost 407,000 followers, posted at 5:56pm on August 31: “Waited all day to understand IF Mikel wants him or not.

“Thats what it relies on. (Fofana)

“Ndaiye’s agent is basically begging us W/ @ElBobble

“We made a brief check on Gakpo a few days ago.

“All very depressing on the winger front.”

Arsenal receive Ethan Nwaneri offer

According to BBC Sport, Borussia Dortmund want to sign Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are willing to let Nwaneri leave on loan before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Dortmund have made an offer to sign the 19-year-old attacker on a loan deal.

BBC Sport has reported that a final decision on the future of Nwaneri will be made on Tuesday morning.

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