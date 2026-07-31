Vinicius Junior ultimatum issued as Arsenal plan Barcelona raid

Arsenal are confident that Vinicius Junior will join Mikel Arteta’s side should he leave Real Madrid, who have made their stance clear, with the Gunners also taking a shine to Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, according to reports.

On July 25, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal are in talks with the camp of Vinicius Junior.

Sources have told us that Real Madrid are prepared to sell the Brazil international winger in the summer transfer window if he does not sign a new deal.

The winger is out of contract at Madrid in the summer of 2027.

According to BBC Sport’s senior football correspondent, Sami Mokbel, Arsenal manager Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta believe that they will be able to convince Vinicius Junior to make the switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Mokbel wrote on BBC Sport: “Internally, the Gunners believe they have the financial means to complete the transfer.

“They are also confident the player would join.”

Real Madrid issue Vinicius Junior ultimatum

Arsenal’s confidence will be further boosted by Marca’s report that Madrid have issued an ultimatum to Vinicius Junior.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication has reported that Madrid have told the camp of the 26-year-old winger that their latest contract offer is their final.

The report has stated: ‘According to MARCA, the club has already informed the player’s representatives that the latest offer is final.

‘There will be no further increases or another round of negotiations.

‘The position is clear: if Vinicius accepts, he will renew his contract.

‘If he doesn’t, Real Madrid will open the door to a sale this summer to prevent the Brazilian from entering the final year of his contract and potentially leaving for free later on.’

With Yan Diomande set to join Real Madrid from RB Leipzig this summer and being able to play on the right flank as well as on the left, Vinicius Junior could lose his place in manager Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up, according to the report.

Marca has added: ‘The imminent arrival of Diomande, a player capable of operating on both flanks, would offer Mourinho a top-level alternative and reduce his reliance on the Brazilian.

‘In that context, Vinicius being relegated to the bench would cease to be a distant possibility and become a real one if the contract dispute remains unresolved.’

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Arsenal target Barcelona forward Ferran Torres

On June 1, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal are exploring a potential deal for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres before the summer transfer window closes.

We reported at the time that Torres could leave Barcelona, who were determined to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona are still keen on Alvarez, although Atletico are adamant that they will not sell the Argentina international striker to the Spanish champions.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Arsenal are still interested in Torres, who won LaLiga with Barcelona last season and the 2026 World Cup with Spain this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be keen on Torres, who can play as a forward or as a winger, with ‘Arsenal and Tottenham are also inquiring about the Spanish player’ now.

The report in the Spanish news outlet has added: ‘Arsenal has emerged as the frontrunner in recent hours to sign Ferran Torres.

‘PSG are the reigning Champions League champions, but it’s true they have top-level players, and his arrival would likely mean a less prominent role.

‘However, at the Premier League champions, he has a place in the starting lineup and could strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad, who has been monitoring his situation for months.’

Arsenal to resume talks with Newcastle for Bruno Guimaraes

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal plan to resume talks with Newcastle United over midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, following the departure of Eddie Howe as the manager.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “And then, guys, Bruno Guimaraes – Arsenal are ready to continue negotiations with Newcastle.

“Eddie Howe left, Arsenal remain absolutely on it for Bruno Guimaraes, in contact with the agents of the player, in contact also the agents with the player because Bruno wants to go to Arsenal.

“Bruno’s desire is very clear.

“Bruno Guimaraes considers Arsenal the perfect project for him, and so Bruno wants to go.

“There is an agreement Bruno Arsenal for some time, and now Arsenal and Newcastle will be again in contact to try get the deal done.

“Could be again any moment, so we have to stay tuned because Arsenal want Bruno and Bruno wants Arsenal.

“Eddie Howe left, and Eddie Howe also had a feeling Newcastle are going to sell Bruno Guimaraes, and so we are going to follow this situation closely.”

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