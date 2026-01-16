A well-placed source at Arsenal has delivered an emphatic update on the future of Mikel Arteta, as Real Madrid and Manchester City eye him as a potential option for next season.

Arteta comes into 2026 with just 18-months left on his current deal and with the Gunners sitting top of the Premier League table, pushing for their first title since 2004.

We understand the 43-year-old is fully committed to the Arsenal project and has no intention of entertaining interest from elsewhere.

Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta has done a superb job since coming in, tying down the club’s top talent with the likes of Gabriel, William Saliba and Bukayo Saka all penning new deals in the last six months.

We are told that Berta and Arteta have spoken in principle about a new contract for the manager, but both felt that those talks could be held at any point, most likely in the summer. Arteta is delighted with the backing he has received from Berta and Arsenal as a whole, highlighted by the current squad at his disposal.

As we revealed in an update today, Arteta is one of four managerial candidates of interest to Real Madrid, who are planning to bring in a new permanent manager ahead of next season.

Arteta has also been linked with a move to former club Manchester City, amid speculation that Pep Guardiola could leave the Etihad this summer.

Check out TEAMtalk on Facebook at 6pm tonight for a live transfer chat with Dean Jones and Graeme Bailey.

Source reveals all on Mikel Arteta’s future

A source with knowledge of the situation exclusively informed us: “Mikel is very happy and settled, but talks wise, he is focused on winning.

“Arsenal want the Premier League title, and more, this coming season, that is his full focus.

“Links with Real Madrid, as well as the likes of Manchester City and Barcelona are seen as inevitable, but that is all they are, just links.”

It is also pointed out that the likes of Saka and Saliba committed to Arsenal knowing they have every intention of working with Arteta in the long-term.

It would take a remarkable twist for Arteta to leave the club and everything points towards him penning a contract extension in the coming months.

Real Madrid and Man City, therefore, will have to look elsewhere for their next manager, if they do decide to make a change this summer.

We understand that Jurgen Klopp, Zinedine Zidane and Enzo Maresca are also on Real’s radar, while Man City admire Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, as well as Maresca and Vincent Kompany.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.