Arsenal are determined to sign Jules Kounde from Barcelona this summer, it has been claimed, with a report detailing the star’s stance over a summer move.

Kounde could have headed to the Premier League in summer 2022 as Chelsea held talks with Sevilla over a potential deal for him. However, the defender snubbed Chelsea’s advances and went on to join Barcelona in a €55million deal instead.

Kounde has since made 139 appearances for Barca in all competitions and helped them to win one LaLiga title and two Supercopa de Espanas (Spanish Super Cups).

The 26-year-old has shone while operating as a right-back this term, having played 51 times and chipped in with three goals and eight assists. Kounde is versatile and can also play at centre-half, but Barca manager Hansi Flick sees him as more of a full-back.

According to Catalan source El Nacional, the Blaugrana will be under pressure to keep Kounde in the summer as Mikel Arteta is eager to snare him for Arsenal.

Arteta is ‘showing strong interest’ in the French international as he is a big admirer of the player’s ‘versatility and tactical prowess’.

Kounde would ideally like to stay in Catalonia and renew his contract with Barca, and their sporting director Deco has begun talks over such a deal.

But Arsenal are looking to disrupt those discussions by submitting a ‘formal offer’ for his services in the coming weeks.

That bid is expected to be worth between €60-65m (up to £56m / $74m), which would give Barca the chance to sell Kounde for a profit.

Arsenal must convince Jules Kounde

Although, such a move would infuriate Flick. He is a huge fan of Kounde, previously saying his attitude is ‘unbelievable’ and that he has ‘never experienced’ working with such a driven player before.

Arsenal’s biggest hurdle to overcome will be Kounde’s stance, as he is very happy at Barca and is competing for trophies with the Catalan giants, too.

Arteta will continue to push for the capture in the coming weeks, though if it proves impossible he will turn his attention to different targets.

This update comes after it was revealed on April 14 that Arsenal are hoping to land Kounde before Chelsea.

The Blues have reignited their pursuit of Kounde after previously missing out on him, and have supposedly made the stopper a ‘top target’.

Alternatively, Kounde has been mentioned as a possible signing for Liverpool if Trent Alexander-Arnold joins Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Arsenal face Real Madrid fight; star eyeing Barca move

Meanwhile, Arsenal will have to overcome Real Madrid if they want to sign one of Arteta’s biggest targets.

Xabi Alonso has reportedly urged Madrid to win the chase for the 26-year-old in preparation for him replacing Carlo Ancelotti.

Elsewhere, a Premier League ace wants to sign for Barca this summer ‘no matter what’, it has been claimed.

