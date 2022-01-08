Arsenal have submitted an offer for a midfielder as they look to find a January replacement for Thomas Partey, according to reports.

Partey, 28, moved to the Emirates in October 2020 for £45million. He took time to get to his best but has been impressive during the club’s upturn in form over the past few months.

The central midfielder will be unavailable for several matches in January due to the Africa Cup of Nations. He will represent Ghana as the Black Stars look to aim their long wait for the trophy, stretching back to 1982.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta should be able to rely on Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga to start in midfield. But with Mohamed Elneny also at AFCON and Ainsley Maitland-Niles joining Roma on loan, a replacement for Partey could be brought in.

Sport Witness, citing reports coming out of Brazil, claim Arsenal have launched a bid as they aim to resolve the problem.

They have apparently put €20m (£16.7m) on the table to land Palmeiras star Danilo. He is just 20 years old but is putting in some great displays in the Brazilian Serie A.

Danilo’s release clause sits at an astonishing £86m, but the Gunners reckon they can secure his signature for far less than that.

Palmeiras, however, want to keep the player around until the end of the campaign. That means Arsenal may have to return with an improved offer to snatch Danilo in January.

The Salvador-born star has made 83 appearances for Palmeiras so far, registering five goals and five assists. He is also a part of Brazil’s U20 side.

‘We are alert’ – Arteta on Arsenal striker plans

Meanwhile, Arteta has been speaking about Arsenal’s hunt for a new striker.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette could leave this year, forcing the north London outfit into action.

Dusan Vlahovic, Alexander Isak and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are all in their sights.

On the potential capture of Fiorentina’s Vlahovic, Arteta told reporters: “I think with the amount of things, and the way that we want to evolve the squad, we have to maximise every window in many different ways and we are alert.

“Edu and his team are working very hard, as we know exactly what we need to do.

“Whether we can accomplish that in January or the summer is a different question. It is related to other stuff.

“If it is the right player and we can afford it, and we can do what we want to do, we will discuss it. We will make the best possible decision. We are open.”

