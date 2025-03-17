Arsenal have launched what is already being deemed a ‘final offer’ for Alexander Isak ahead of the summer window with a bold report in the Spanish media explaining why Mikel Arteta is determined to land the Newcastle star though why a deal ‘will not be easy’ despite a record-breaking move.

The Swede is part of a Newcastle side who are now guaranteed to go down in the history books after helping the Magpies end a 70-wait to win a domestic trophy after they recorded a 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Sunday to win the Carabao Cup. The scorer of the second goal on the day at Wembley, Isak now boasts a formidable record in front of goal since his club-record move to Tyneside in 2022.

Whether that relationship at St James’ Park is extended beyond this summer, though, remains to be seen with Fabrizio Romano this weekend lighting the blue touch paper on what is expected to be a mad summer scramble for his services.

That chase is expected to be led by Liverpool, who are desperate to add more quality to their attack this summer. However, Arsenal too are long-term admirers of the former Real Sociedad frontman and, having contemplated an offer last summer, do seem ready to make a concrete approach this time around.

Indeed, in an effort to get ahead of the competition, Spanish outlet Fichajes claims the Gunners have already reached out to Newcastle and have launched what is bizarrely already being deemed as a ‘final offer’ for his services.

They claim the bid is worth a take-it-or-leave-it €120m (£101m, $131m) for Isak – a British record fee for a striker – after the Newcastle striker emerged as the Gunners’ ‘top target for the upcoming transfer window’. They claim the ‘massive offer’ reflects ‘the London club’s determination to secure the striker’s services’ though admit that a ‘deal won’t be easy’.

The report continues also claims that Arteta is desperate to add Isak to his attacking mix, believing he will bring ‘mobility, power, and goalscoring power to a team that, while creating plenty of chances, has lacked impact in the penalty area’.

And while they admit that the ‘investment would be high’, officials at Emirates Stadium are ‘convinced that signing Isak would represent a leap in quality for the squad.’

As a result, while ‘Arsenal’s interest in Isak isn’t new, it has grown in recent months due to the need to find a reliable number 9.’

Isak future: Rio on Arsenal links as Romano provides update

Given the window is not yet open for business and considering Newcastle would fight tooth and nail to secure the future of their striker on Tyneside, the validity of Fichajes‘ claims will most definitely be up for debate.

Still, our sources can confirm the Gunners very much admire the striker and we revealed back in the autumn that he very much remains a ‘dream addition’ for Arteta this summer, despite the obvious difficulties in getting a deal over the line.

Per the latest from Romano on YouTube, “massive” bids ARE expected for Isak.

“They want to keep Alexander Isak at the club, that’s the message from Newcastle,” said Romano. “But I keep telling you that big, big, massive proposals will come to the table for Isak.

“Arsenal will be there, they want Isak. [Benjamin] Sesko is the other name on the list, but for sure Isak and Sesko are the two main names.

“Liverpool are also there for Isak, they’ve already made some contact with people close to the player.

“So both clubs are interested in Isak. For Arsenal he’s the absolute top target, for Liverpool he’s one of the names they’re considering in that position.”

Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand also thinks any deal for Isak would help transform Arsenal into Premier League title winners next season.

“Arsenal fans have been calling out for a No.9 for two or three years,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“If you can sign Isak, you’ve got to do it. They could win the league with him because he’s phenomenal and gives them something different.

“They’ve put so many good pieces in but they need that little extra now.”

