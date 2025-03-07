Arsenal are planning a blockbuster move for Lautaro Martinez, with a report revealing the influence that incoming sporting director Andrea Berta could have on a potential deal with Inter Milan, as trusted journalist David Ornstein brings the latest on the Gunners’ pursuit of Benjamin Sesko.

Martinez is one of the best and most lethal strikers in the world who, at the age of 27, is at the top of his game. The former Racing Club star has been on the books of Inter since 2018 and has scored 146 goals and provided 49 assists in 319 appearances for the Italian club.

The striker helped Inter win Serie A in 2021 and 2024 and also played his role in the Nerazzurri reaching the final of the Champions League in 2023 and the final of the Europa League in 2020.

Martinez was an influential figure for Argentina in their 2022 World Cup triumph and 2021 and 2024 Copa America success.

Manchester City and Spain international midfielder Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d’Or, but before the announcement was made, Man City manager Pep Guardiola described Martinez as “a sensational player” and said that he was “in contention” for the prestigious award.

Martinez is under contract at Inter until the summer of 2029, but it seems that Arsenal are not bothered about that and are ready to sign him this summer.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are “expected to open preliminary dialogue as they lay the groundwork for a mega-money summer deal” for Martinez.

The report has claimed that Berta is a huge fan of the striker and wanted to sign him for Atletico Madrid when he was in charge of recruitment at the LaLiga club.

Arsenal have been searching for a marquee forward for a while, and it has been reported that the Gunners have now turned their attention to Martinez.

Described as “a deadly finisher” by his Inter teammate Yann Sommer in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Martinez has scored 17 goals and given six assists in 37 matches in all competitions so far this season.

Inter could win Serie A and/or the Champions League this season, and it remains to be seen if they would be receptive to the idea of losing one of the most prized assets this summer.

READ MORE ➡️ The SIX Real Madrid players out of contract in 2026 along with Ancelotti: Keep or sell?

Arsenal working hard for Benjamin Sesko deal

Meanwhile, The Athletic journalist Ornstein has shared the latest information he has on Arsenal’s hunt for Sesko.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs reported on February 7 that Arsenal had made an enquiry about Sesko in the January transfer window.

The north London club approached RB Leipzig for the 21-year-old Slovenia international but after being told that the striker was not available, they decided not to make an official bid.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are likely to return for Sesko in the summer.

Ornstein has now said in a Q&A on The Athletic: “Arsenal will have done a significant amount of work on many options and, to my knowledge, none more so than Sesko.

“That doesn’t mean they’re guaranteed to sign him because, as you mention, there is the Isak interest and also they are not the only club pursuing Sesko.”

Latest Arsenal news: Asencio interest, Isak blow

Arsenal are interested in Raul Asencio , according to a Spanish report.

Asencio made his LaLiga debut for Real Madrid only in November 2024 and has already established himself as an important option for head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be among the clubs who are keen on the young centre-back.

However, Asencio does not want to leave the defending Spanish and European champions and is keen on staying at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez is not the only striker that Arsenal are looking at for the summer,

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is Arsenal manager Arteta’s dream target.

Liverpool are also interested in the Sweden international striker, who has been on fire this season.

A trusted journalist has now revealed that “Arsenal are currently seen as less likely” than Liverpool to sign Isak from Newcastle because of the £150million price tag.

Meanwhile, the Spanish media has revealed that Arsenal are interested in signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

POLL: Who was the best signing Arsenal made under Edu?