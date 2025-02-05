Arsenal are planning to sign Lautaro Martinez in a massive deal in the summer of 2025, with a report claiming how the World Cup winner with Argentina feels about a potential move to the Emirates Stadium as Inter Milan’s stance over a sale is also revealed.

With Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title this season, manager Mikel Arteta was actively looking to sign a new striker in the January transfer window. The north London club had a bid for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins turned down and also considered trying their luck with a late offer for Juventus and Serbia international ace Dusan Vlahovic.

However, Arsenal could not get any deal for a striker done, and it will have come as a bitter disappointment to the fans, especially with Brazil international Gabriel Jesus injured at the moment.

What will encourage the Emirates Stadium faithful is that the Premier League club have already started planning ahead for the summer of 2025.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are planning a bid of €120million (£100m / $125m) for Inter striker Martinez at the end of the season.

Arteta has personally told Arsenal to get a deal done for Martinez, with the north London outfit now ready to pay a massive fee for the 27-year-old striker, who won the 2022 World Cup and the 2021 and 2024 Copa America with Argentina and has scored 171 goals in 375 appearances so far in his career.

Martinez is Arsenal’s “great desire”, according to the report, which has noted that the Inter striker himself is open to a transfer away from the Serie A club.

The Argentine star’s entourage has not ruled out a move to the Premier League, which is a massive boost to Arsenal’s chances of taking him to the Emirates Stadium.

Inter Milan’s stance on Lautaro Martinez future

According to Fichajes, Inter could struggle to keep Martinez at San Siro if Arsenal make an offer of £100m for the striker.

The Serie A outfit’s board is aware that it would be tough to turn down such a huge offer given that there is a need for more money at the club.

Martinez is one of Inter’s best and most valuable players and was key to the Nerazzurri winning Serie A in 2021 and 2024.

The striker also helped Inter reach the final of the Champions League in 2023 and the final of the Europa League in 2020.

Latest Arsenal news: Deadline day Tel move, Sesko competition

Arsenal failed to sign a new striker in the January transfer window but not for lack of trying.

One of the strikers that Arsenal actively showed interest in was Alvaro Morata.

The Gunners reportedly wanted to sign the 32-year-old former Chelsea striker on loan from Serie A outfit AC Milan.

However, the north London club did not show the same conviction as Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray, who won the race for the signature of the Spain international.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs has reported that Arsenal made a move to sign Mathys Tel on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Tel eventually joined Arsenal’s bitter north London rivals Tottenham on loan from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day, but the Gunners were not willing to pay a loan fee and did not want any clause in the contract that would lead them to make it a permanent deal in the future.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Arsenal are keen on a deal for Benjamin Sesko in the summer of 2025.

Sesko has a release clause of £65m in his contract at RB Leipzig and is ready to move to the Premier League, LaLiga or the Bundesliga.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal’s London and Premier League rivals Chelsea are also looking at a potential deal for Sesko.

