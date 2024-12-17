Arsenal hold interest in Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume as they look to replace an experienced star, it has been revealed, while Jakub Kiwior is reportedly aiming to leave the Emirates in January.

As per the latest reports, Arsenal are ‘closely monitoring’ Agoume, having been impressed by his performances in the Spanish top flight since joining Sevilla from Inter Milan in August. The 22-year-old is a ‘highly rated midfielder’ who has been ‘compared to Paul Pogba’ thanks to his ‘physicality, versatility and technical skill’.

Arsenal have set their sights on Agoume as a ‘potential replacement for Thomas Partey‘. The Gunners man is out of contract at the end of the season and negotiations over an extension have stalled, setting up a potential free-transfer exit in summer 2025.

The report, which comes from Football Transfers, states that Arsenal are battling La Liga giants Barcelona to snare Agoume.

Crucially, though, Arsenal are ‘ahead in the race to sign him’. The key reason for this is that Agoume would like to move to the Premier League when departing Sevilla.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the France U21 international due to his ability to play in a variety of midfield roles, from No 6 to further up as an advanced playmaker.

Agoume is expected to be available for an ‘attractive price’ during the 2025 transfer windows, which will play into Arsenal’s hands.

Sevilla will want to make a profit after signing Agoume for €4million (£3.3m / $4.2m), though they are unlikely to demand a huge fee when selling him.

Jakub Kiwior eyes Arsenal exit

While Agoume could soon arrive in North London, Kiwior wants out.

Reports claim the defender, who can play as either a left-back or centre-half, has become frustrated at Arsenal as he does not want to be a backup option.

Italian outlet Il Mattino claims Kiwior ‘wants to leave Arsenal’, setting up a potential winter exit.

Kiwior has tasked his representatives with finding him a new team where he will start on a weekly basis.

Napoli recently emerged as frontrunners for the Poland international, and his agents have scheduled a new round of talks with the Serie A side.

Napoli boss Antonio Conte is eager to sign Kiwior on a permanent basis and the deal might be aided by an important relationship.

Il Mattino state that FairSport, who represent Kiwior, also work for Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka. As such, there is already an open line of communication between them and Conte’s side, which should help transfer discussions.

Arsenal transfers: Striker boost; Liverpool signing battle

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been given a lift in their bid to make Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic their new centre-forward.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that contract negotiations between Juve and Vlahovic’s camp are at a ‘standstill’.

This has forced Juve to lower his €65-70m price tag by €10-15m. Although, Arsenal will need to fend off Chelsea to land the striker.

Another forward Arsenal are interested in is Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Reports claim both Arsenal and Liverpool are drawing up offers to try and prise Pedro away from Brighton.

These bids are thought to be worth €55-65m, while Brighton have set the Brazilian’s price at €70m.

