Arsenal are discussing the sale of Belgian forward Leandro Trossard, with a report revealing which European club has submitted an offer for him.

Trossard joined Arsenal in January 2023 when the Gunners paid Brighton & Hove Albion £20million plus £7m in add-ons for his signature. The left winger, who can also play centrally as a false nine, has managed 28 goals and 23 assists in 125 appearances for Arsenal to date.

He is not always a guaranteed starter but is great at scoring and making an impact when coming off the bench.

Unfortunately for Trossard, he could fall down the pecking order at Arsenal following a host of summer signings from sporting director Andrea Berta.

Eberechi Eze operates in similar areas to Trossard and can thrive as either a No 10 or left winger, while Noni Madueke mainly plays on the right wing but can operate on the left too if needed.

According to Turkish outlet Sozcu, Besiktas are aiming to capitalise on the situation by taking Trossard to the Super Lig.

While the transfer window shut for English clubs on Monday evening, it is open until Friday, September 12 in Turkey.

This has allowed Besiktas to ‘make an offer’ for Trossard worth €22m (£19m). Besiktas have long been admirers of the versatile star and have now ‘accelerated’ the process of signing him by launching a bid.

The two clubs are said to be in ‘negotiations’, with Arsenal’s response to the proposal ‘expected shortly’.

If Sozcu are to be believed, then it is likely Arsenal will accept, as they are ‘looking to cash in’ on Trossard.

Besiktas have identified the 30-year-old as an ideal replacement for Albania winger Ernest Muci, who is being chased by Rubin Kazan.

It could be a sale Arsenal regret, however. They need squad depth to compete on all four fronts, particularly as Mikel Arteta is desperate to win a trophy this term.

The likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz have already picked up injuries this season, so Arsenal reducing their forward ranks further with the sale of Trossard would be a risk.

January exit also possible for Leandro Trossard

A separate report from TBR claims Arsenal are ‘considering selling Trossard in January’.

It seems Besiktas are trying to get the jump on Trossard’s other potential suitors, as he picked up interest from Inter Milan, Napoli and Atalanta over the summer.

It emerged last month that Arsenal have handed the player a pay rise, though his contract still runs until June 2027.

Selling him either now or in January would mark a surprise U-turn. Although, Berta does want to continue recouping funds following an expensive summer.

The likes of Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Nuno Tavares and Fabio Vieira left in the summer, and Trossard could be next in line.

