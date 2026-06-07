Arsenal make huge Leandro Trossard sale decision as multiple clubs plot summer swoop

Arsenal are in no hurry to part company with Leandro Trossard this summer despite growing interest in the Belgian international from across Europe and the Middle East, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Trossard’s future was the subject of significant speculation last summer when several clubs explored the possibility of signing him as the Gunners weighed up their attacking options.

However, Arsenal ultimately decided to keep faith with the versatile forward and rewarded him with improved terms, handing him a pay rise while keeping his current contract structure intact. His deal at the Emirates Stadium runs until 2027.

That decision has been fully justified.

The 31-year-old played a key role in Arsenal’s Premier League title-winning campaign and was also instrumental in their run to the latter stages of the Champions League, where Mikel Arteta’s side narrowly missed out on European glory after a penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Trossard enjoyed one of the most productive seasons of his Arsenal career, contributing eight goals and 10 assists across all competitions while proving his value in a variety of attacking roles.

His performances have not gone unnoticed and not just for his country Belgium – for whom he is expected to play a starring role at the World Cup finals.

Our sources understand Turkish giants Besiktas are among the clubs to have explored his situation, while there is also interest emerging from Serie A.

The Saudi Pro League remains attentive too, with a number of clubs continuing to monitor experienced European talent capable of making an immediate impact.

Atletico Madrid are also long-term admirers of Trossard.

The Spanish side have tracked the Belgian for some time and continue to appreciate his versatility, technical quality and ability to influence games from multiple attacking positions. Atletico’s interest extends to Arsenal teammate Gabriel Martinelli, whose future is also attracting attention from across Europe.

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No imminent Arsenal exit for Trossard

Despite that growing interest, sources have told us that Arsenal are not actively looking to move Trossard on.

Indeed, even as the club continues its search for additional attacking reinforcements on the left side, there is no desire within the Emirates hierarchy to force the Belgian out of the door.

Arsenal view Trossard as an important member of the squad, particularly given his experience, consistency and willingness to adapt to different tactical roles.

While every player has a price, the Gunners are not under pressure to sell and would only consider offers that properly reflect his value to Arteta’s plans.

For now, Arsenal’s stance remains clear. Interest is building, but Trossard remains a valued part of the Premier League champions’ squad and the club are in no rush to sanction an exit.

Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta, meanwhile, have been told to do all in their power to sign two attackers this summer if Arsenal are to defend their Premier League title next season