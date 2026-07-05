Arsenal have agreed a deal to sell Leandro Trossard after the Belgian international informed the club he wanted to seize the opportunity to move on this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 31-year-old came close to leaving the Emirates last year but was persuaded to stay after Mikel Arteta made it clear he remained a key part of Arsenal’s plans.

That decision proved to be the right one.

Trossard enjoyed another outstanding campaign, playing a pivotal role as Arsenal won the Premier League title and reached the Champions League final.

Operating predominantly from the left side of the attack, he finished the season with eight goals and 11 assists, once again proving to be one of Arteta’s most reliable and influential performers.

His importance was recognised by the club, who rewarded him with improved terms after convincing him to remain in north London for another season.

However, TEAMtalk understands that this summer the conversations took a different turn.

While Arteta again stressed to Trossard that he would have an important role to play during the 2026/27 campaign, Arsenal were also transparent in informing him that the club intended to sign a new first-choice left-sided attacker.

By that stage, though, Trossard had already reached his own decision.

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Arsenal pushing hard to replace Trossard with Rogers

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Belgium international felt this was the right time to embark on a new challenge after helping Arsenal achieve their long-awaited Premier League success.

Despite receiving lucrative approaches from the Saudi Pro League and interest from Major League Soccer, Trossard made it clear his priority was to remain in European football.

TEAMtalk understands Besiktas quickly emerged as his preferred destination.

The Turkish giants have now agreed personal terms with the player and have also reached an agreement with Arsenal on a deal worth €20million (£17.1m / $22.9m).

The transfer is now expected to be completed shortly, bringing an end to Trossard’s successful spell in north London.

His departure will accelerate Arsenal’s plans to reshape their attack. TEAMtalk understands the Gunners remain open to offers for both Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli as Arteta continues to refresh his forward line ahead of the new season.

Replacing Trossard is already a major priority.

As TEAMtalk has revealed, Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, who is valued in excess of £100million has emerged as Arsenal’s leading target to fill the left-sided role, with Arteta identifying the England international as his dream addition.

Arsenal remain confident they are firmly in the race despite strong competition from elsewhere in the Premier League, and Trossard’s departure is expected to free up both the finances and squad space required to pursue a marquee signing.

After playing a key role in delivering silverware back to the Emirates, Trossard now leaves with Arsenal’s blessing as both player and club move into the next phase of their respective projects.

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