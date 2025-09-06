An Arsenal player linked with an exit for Besiktas has no genuine chance of leaving before the Turkish transfer deadline this coming Thursday, with his future set to take a different turn, Fabrizio Romano has explained.

While filling their squad with new signings in the positions they wanted to strengthen, Arsenal got through the transfer window without too many major departures from their squad. In fact, the only players they sold for fees were Nuno Tavares, Marquinhos and Albert Sambi Lokonga – all of whom were out on loan elsewhere last season anyway.

But although English clubs can no longer sign players other than free agents, they can still sell players to destinations where the transfer window is still open, such as the Turkish Super Lig.

On that front, there has been speculation in recent days of Leandro Trossard being a target for Besiktas. In fact, some Turkish outlets have discussed a €22m (£19m) offer being tabled.

Trossard has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal after the signings of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace and Noni Madueke from Chelsea this summer, while the fact his contract is due to expire in 2027 could make this one of the last chances the Gunners get to recoup a substantial fee for the Belgium international.

Cutting into the speculation on Saturday, Romano has clarified that there’s actually ‘no chance’ of Trossard moving to the Turkish Super Lig now, despite it being theoretically possible.

The trusted transfer reporter has clarified in an update on X that Arsenal are ‘not planning’ Trossard’s exit. In fact – and this is where a key flaw in the plans of Besiktas or any other suitors for Trossard is exposed – Romano concludes that the winger agreed a new contract with Arsenal last month.

Although the new terms are yet to be announced, it’s enough to put paid to any hopes his suitors have of signing the former Brighton player in a cut-price deal.

Trossard was also the subject of a tentative deadline-day approach by Roma, who have been backed by sources in Italy to revive their interest in January, but they too will have to come to terms with the same hurdle of his future being locked down by Arsenal.

Trossard contract impact analysed

That said, multiple sources reported in August that the agreement with Trossard wouldn’t actually extend his contract, but merely give him a payrise to reflect his contributions.

Therefore, by the time the January window comes around – when he will have turned 31 – Trossard will be entering the final 18 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

It will be interesting to see how much gametime he gets between now and then on the left wing, where competition is posed by Eze, Gabriel Martinelli and Madueke.

Trossard was on the bench for Arsenal’s first game of the season against Manchester United, in which Martinelli started on the left wing and was replaced by Madueke.

In their second game against Leeds United, Madueke started on the left, but Trossard came on after 53 minutes to replace Bukayo Saka, which promped Madueke to shift over to the right.

In their third game against Liverpool, Trossard was back to being an unused substitute as Martinelli started on the left and was replaced by debutant Eze.

