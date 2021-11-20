Arsenal aim to keep Leeds, Newcastle at arm’s length for €35m transfer

The agents of Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo are trying to push him towards one of three Premier League destinations, according to reports.

Arthur joined Juventus in 2020 from Barcelona, swapping places with Miralem Pjanic. The latter has already been on the move again since and now the Brazilian could be ready for another transfer too.

Juventus are looking to replenish their midfield options in 2022. They are competing for some familiar faces such as Chelsea loanee Saul Niguez or Blues target Aurelien Tchouameni.

To take a new signing, though, they must offload some of their current options. Ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been heavily linked with a Premier League return, for example.

But Arthur is also facing an uncertain future in Turin. A report from El Gol Digital has now revealed he is a top target for Sevilla.

The 2020 Europa League winners are looking for someone who can replicate what Ever Banega did for them before he left following that triumph. Arthur has been identified as the man to do so.

However, Sevilla face the obstacle of his agents preferring a Premier League transfer. In fact, it is claimed that Arsenal, Leeds and Newcastle have all made offers.

Arsenal are still undergoing a phase of transition in their midfield. They are likely to see Mohamed Elneny leave in 2022. Furthermore, they will also lose Thomas Partey for a short time due to the African Cup of Nations.

Albert Sambi Lokonga joined them in the summer to strengthen the centre of their lineup. But they are still looking for additional solutions in the position and could consider Arthur.

Leeds, meanwhile, tried but failed to sign a midfielder for their senior side in the summer. It was an area they wanted to address, but they could not do so successfully.

After a tricky start to the new season, the Whites may still be hoping to find someone to plug the gap in 2022. Arthur would be an ambitious target.

Likewise, Newcastle currently find themselves in an even more perilous position in the Premier League table. What may work in their favour, though, is their recent Saudi takeover.

Financially, they can now compete for players of Arthur’s stature. It remains to be seen if he would accept a challenge in a relegation battle now.

Either way, Arthur has plenty of admirers outside Serie A, where he hasn’t fully adapted. Sevilla want him to return to La Liga, but he has plenty of options in the Premier League too.

To take him away from Juventus, where he is under contract until 2025, it could cost €35m.

Arthur has started just once in Serie A so far this season, making a further three appearances from the bench and two as a substitute in the Champions League.

Arsenal need for new midfielder increases?

Given the higher position they currently occupy in the table, Arsenal would be hopeful of being a more appealing destination for Arthur than Leeds or Newcastle.

And in connection with recent reports, it seems they do need to look at bolstering their midfield.

Last weekend, claims emerged that Granit Xhaka has once again become a target for Jose Mourinho at Roma.

Xhaka was Mourinho’s top target for the summer after he took his new job, but the two clubs disagreed over his fee. Xhaka subsequently agreed to a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

But Arsenal have been having to make do without him recently due to an injury. And their inability to call upon him may extend further if they lose him in the transfer market.

Reports in Italy claim he is back on Roma’s agenda after they failed to sign the midfielder Mourinho wanted.

If Arsenal lose Xhaka in addition to Elneny, reinforcements would surely be on their minds.

