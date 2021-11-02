Arsenal legend involved as Man Utd star urged to secure shock move

Dennis Bergkamp could be influential in a shock Premier League transfer between Arsenal and Man Utd, according to reports.

The Dutchman scored over 100 goals for Arsenal during a hugely successful 11-year spell in north London. He helped the Gunners, then managed by Arsene Wenger, to win three Premier League titles and four FA Cups.

Bergkamp retired in the summer of 2006 and has since worked as a coach. He has had spells at Dutch giants Ajax and the Netherlands national team. The 52-year-old currently volunteers at Almere City U21s in the Dutch youth league.

The Daily Star report that Bergkamp is in contact with Man Utd’s Donny van de Beek over the midfielder’s future.

That is because van de Beek is dating Bergkamp’s daughter, Estelle. The Arsenal legend reportedly advised van de Beek to secure a Premier League switch in 2020, which saw him move to Old Trafford for £35million.

However, it has never worked out for the playmaker in Manchester. He was limited to mainly late cameos during his debut season.

It was hoped that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would give van de Beek more opportunities to impress during 2021-22. That hasn’t happened as the Dutchman has featured for just six minutes in the league.

The report claims that Bergkamp continues to be in discussion with van de Beek over his future. He could advise the star to join Arsenal to further his career.

Mikel Arteta was interested in van de Beek during his years with Ajax. Arsenal were beaten to his signature by rivals Man Utd.

A transfer could now take place in 2022 if Bergkamp convinces his compatriot on the Gunners.

They would not be the only team chasing a deal. Everton are admirers of the player and want to take him on loan in January.

Recent reports coming out of Spain reveal that Barcelona are also interested. They want to reunite van de Beek with international team-mate Frenkie de Jong.

Bukayo Saka hails Arsenal star in ‘great form’

Meanwhile, Arsenal winger Saka has lauded summer signing Aaron Ramsdale. The keeper was brought in from Sheffield United for a reported £30m.

Despite early concerns over his ability, Ramsdale has won Arsenal fans over with some top performances. He pulled off a world-class double-save in the recent 2-0 win over Leicester City.

On the 23-year-old’s stop, Saka said: “From my angle, it was 100 per cent a goal and then he saved it.

“The second action, I thought it was going to be a goal again and he saved us again.

“I don’t know how he saved it, then he saved it again. So hats off to him from me. He was our best player and he deserved a clean sheet.

“He just keeps surprising everyone and he is in great form. I just hope he can continue like that because he is making a big difference.”

