Arsenal legend Ian Wright has revealed he “would love to have” a Manchester United superstar in the ranks at the Emirates and he wishes he played there.

Arsenal have climbed back towards the top of European football of late. They are likely to finish second in the Premier League for the third season on the trot, and they dumped juggernauts Real Madrid out of the Champions League on the way to the semi-finals.

But there is still a small way to go until the Gunners can confirm their status as one of the very best on the continent.

It is clear that Mikel Arteta’s side are going to recruit in the summer in order to be even more competitive, with big names such as Viktor Gyokeres and Leroy Sane linked.

Gunners legend Wright has named one Premier League superstar he would like to see in the club’s ranks, too.

“I wish we had Bruno Fernandes,” Wright said on The Overlap.

“I wish we had Bruno. I would love to have him at Arsenal.”

Fernandes is not all in at United

Fernandes would be a fantastic asset for any Premier League side. The attacking midfielder has 62 goals and 50 assists in 194 games in the competition. He also has eight goals and 10 assists in a struggling team this season, with his Manchester United side 16th in the league.

A recent report has suggested Fernandes might not be all in at United anymore.

It stated he is worried ‘greatly’ about the potential of missing out on European football next season – which will be the case if United don’t win the Europa League – and feels the project at Old Trafford is not moving forward.

It has been suggested the temptation is ‘strong’ for him to accept a massive Saudi payday.

But if Fernandes is worried United’s project isn’t moving forwards, Arsenal seems a perfect landing spot, as a side who are edging slowly towards glory, and feel they could reach it very soon.

Arsenal round-up: Huge swap mooted

Arsenal are reportedly willing to send William Saliba to Real Madrid if they receive Rodrygo in return, with both clubs eager to land the respective stars.

The Gunners also seem to have fully landed on Viktor Gyokeres as their next striker, with the Sporting CP man “emerging as the number one choice” and talks “advancing” for the deal.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware Arsenal remain interested in Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.

However, Chelsea are looking to be the first side to him, as sources state talks are expected to begin soon for the Blues to land the Dutchman.

