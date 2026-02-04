Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea are all showing interest in future Germany superstar Lennart Karl, according to a report, and the Bayern Munich ace already knows which club he wants to join.

Karl is the most valuable 17-year-old in the world, having made his senior debut for Bayern at the Club World Cup in June. The attacking midfielder is enjoying a breakout campaign at Bayern and has notched seven goals and three assists in 28 appearances so far.

That includes a Champions League strike against Arsenal, though Bayern were ultimately beaten 3-1 at the Emirates.

Karl has been labelled as ‘really dangerous’ and as a player with ‘killer’ instinct by Bayern boss Vincent Kompany.

The Bavarians see Karl as a key player for their future success, though other elite clubs are starting to take notice.

As per German source Fussball Daten, there is a ‘scouting frenzy’ for the teenager, who is viewed as Bayern’s ‘crown jewel’.

Arsenal are in the mix to sign Karl, having repeatedly sent scouts to watch him in the Champions League this season. But they are not alone in wanting to bring him to the Premier League, as Man City and Chelsea are also keen to engineer what would be a blockbuster deal.

Despite interest from some of England’s most illustrious clubs, Real Madrid are considered frontrunners in the pursuit of Karl. The Germany U21 ace has already outlined his desire to play for Madrid by saying: “FC Bayern is a very big club. It’s a dream to play there. But at some point I definitely want to go to Real Madrid.

“That [Madrid] is my dream club, but let’s keep that between us.”

Bayern want to tie Karl down to a new contract and have given him an €80-90million (£69-77.5m / $95-106m) price tag to try and deter suitors.

Kompany reportedly views the youngster as a ‘magic’ part of his attacking setup and does not want to lose him under any circumstances.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Arsenal have been linked with Karl. It first emerged in October that they had sent officials to Germany to watch him live.

Plus, German outlet Bild were the first to report that Arsenal are expressing interest in landing the wonderkid.

It is worth noting that Karl has called Arsenal skipper – and former Madrid man – Martin Odegaard his footballing ‘idol’.

Karl is not the only Bayern ace Arsenal are keeping tabs on. Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on December 1 that the Gunners are laying the groundwork for the sensational signing of Michael Olise.

