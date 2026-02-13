Arsenal hold talks for elite Champions League winner as ‘astronomical’ bid drawn up

Arsenal are set to hold more talks with Leon Goretzka

Arsenal have already held discussions with Leon Goretzka and could soon enter another round of negotiations, with a journalist revealing the midfielder’s stance on a move to England, while a spectacular bid could also be made for a Barcelona forward.

Arsenal reportedly made a late move for Goretzka in January after learning he had decided to leave Bayern Munich. The two parties have opted to let his contract expire this summer.

While Arsenal’s winter move was unsuccessful, they have the chance to snare the one-time Champions League winner for free in a matter of months…

Leon Goretzka update

Arsenal are ‘considering’ signing Goretzka in the summer and have already been in ‘preliminary talks’ with his camp, according to German reporter Christian Falk.

Arsenal and Goretzka are expected to ‘talk again in the summer’ after the 31-year-old rejected a proposal from Atletico Madrid.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in pole position for Goretzka – which we revealed on Sunday – as he ‘wants to move to the Premier League’ ready for next season.

The 67-cap Germany international has only ever played for Bochum, Schalke and Bayern before, so a move to England would be a big new challenge for him.

Landing Goretzka for free could be a masterful move from Arsenal, as it would save transfer funds to be spent on other areas of the squad.

Goretzka is likely to replace Christian Norgaard in Arteta’s squad. Should he arrive at the Emirates, then he will provide competition for the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino.

Stunning transfer claim

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is preparing an ‘astronomical’ offer to sign Raphinha from Barcelona, according to reports in the Spanish media.

Speculative outlet Fichajes claim Arsenal have identified Raphinha as a prime target to improve their forward line this summer.

The Brazilian is valued at around €100m (£87m / $119m), and there have been suggestions Barca could sell to reduce their financial issues. Although, such a move would infuriate Barca boss Hansi Flick.

Raphinha has shone on the left wing for the Catalan giants, which is certainly a position Arsenal are trying to bolster.

Arteta appears to be on the hunt for a left winger who can provide more goals than Gabriel Martinelli.

But Real Madrid’s Rodrygo might be a more likely solution for Arsenal. While Raphinha is happy at Barca, Rodrygo is known to be considering his next move away from Madrid.

Endrick approach made

Rodrygo is not the only Madrid forward Arsenal are watching, as they are also admirers of Endrick.

The 19-year-old centre-forward has so far struggled to make an impact for Madrid, though he has already scored five times in just six outings for loan club Lyon.

Endrick’s return to form has seen Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur make fresh checks to discover the teenager’s potential availability this summer, TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey has revealed.

Endrick’s English suitors hope Madrid will soften their stance on selling the player given Los Blancos already have Kylian Mbappe and Gonzalo Garcia up front.

However, our sources have confirmed that Madrid intend to reintegrate Endrick into their first-team squad next season.

Madrid have sent a clear and definitive message to interested clubs that Endrick is not for sale under any circumstances, essentially ending rumours about a possible move to England.