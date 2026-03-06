Serial winner ‘would love to’ join Arsenal and win Champions League – ‘Perfect next club’

Leon Goretzka is ready to join Arsenal in the summer transfer window and believes that he could win the Champions League with the Gunners, according to a reliable German source, who has also revealed Tottenham Hotspur’s chances of signing the Bayern Munich midfielder.

Arsenal made an enquiry late in the winter transfer window to sign Goretzka from Bayern, but that did not come to fruition, with the midfielder deciding to stay at the defending Bundesliga champions.

However, Arsenal remain keen on a 2026 summer deal for Goretzka, who is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 8, 2026, that Arsenal have held discussions with Goretzka’s representatives over a move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester United, too, have been sounded out, but it is Arsenal who are the ‘frontrunners’ for the Germany international midfielder’s signature.

We understand that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta was personally keen on bringing Goretzka to the Emirates Stadium in the middle of the season, and the Gunners would love to get a second bite of the cherry.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has now brought an update on the situation, revealing that Goretzka would love to play for Arsenal.

Falk wrote on CFBayern Insider: “It is TRUE: Arsenal are currently leading the race for Leon Goretzka.

“This is indeed true from Goretzka’s point of view.

“The Gunners didn’t make an offer in January, but they did signal that they were aware of the fact that Goretzka was considering a move away from Bayern.

“There were very concrete talks with Atletico Madrid – their sporting director was in Munich.

“The player’s goal is to move to the Premier League; he would love to play for Arsenal.

“Of course, he can’t guarantee that Arsenal will come back again in the summer with a concrete offer.

“In his heart, he feels this would be a perfect next club.

“I heard he loves the Premier League and his playing style suits English football.

“However, he’s not focused on one club and only one club this summer.

“If Arsenal are there, he’d be more than happy to sit at the table and listen to offers.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham fall behind Arsenal in Leon Goretzka race

Falk has backed our claim that Tottenham, too, are interested in Goretzka, but it is Arsenal where the Bayern star sees his future at, as he hopes to win the Champions League with the Gunners.

The 31-year-old has been at Bayern since 2018 and has won the Bundesliga title six times, the DFB-Pokal twice and the Champions League once with the Bavarian giants so far in his career.

Falk added: “Tottenham are also interested, and that could be an option, but Spurs are not as attractive an option as Arsenal right now.

“Arsenal are playing very well at the moment, and they’re in the Champions League.

“For Leon Goretzka, it would be a great thing to win the Champions League with another club.

“So, we have to wait and see if Arsenal make an offer!”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Arsenal transfer news: Exit exodus, Man Utd competition for gem

Meanwhile, a second source has revealed that Arsenal have already decided on their first major summer transfer signing.

A report has named the five Arsenal stars who could leave at the end of the season, with Martin Odegaard among them.

And finally, sources have told our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Arsenal are ‘in contact’ to sign a 16-year-old gem, but there is interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich, too.