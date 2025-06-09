Arsenal on't be signing Leroy Sane this summer, but could land one of his Bayern Munich teammates instead

Arsenal have received a positive response from a former Manchester City star that Mikel Arteta wants to bring to the Emirates Stadium, according to a report, but Jamie O’Hara wants him to join Tottenham Hotspur instead.

While the 2024/25 campaign started promisingly for Arsenal, it ended in bitter disappointment as Arteta’s side could not win a major trophy. The Gunners failed to last the distance in the Premier League title race and could not trouble Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Champions League despite beating Real Madrid over two legs in the previous round.

Arsenal, though, are determined to make it a very successful 2025/26 campaign and are working hard behind the scenes to make quality additions to their squad in the summer transfer window.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko are two of Arsenal’s top targets this summer.

According to CaughtOffSide, former Man City winger Leroy Sane is also an active target for Arsenal.

The report has revealed that Arsenal have already made a written offer to the 29-year-old Germany international winger, who is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of this month.

CaughtoffSide has noted that Sane, who was described as “a world-class player” by Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann in November 2024, ‘wants to become an Arsenal player’ and has already ‘spoken with’ with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

However, Sane wants more money from Arsenal than he has been offered, with a source telling the news outlet that Turkish duo Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are keen on him as well.

The source told CaughtOffSide: “He (Sane) currently has four written offers. The highest is from Fenerbahce, followed by Bayern Munich contract extension, and then Galatasaray, and lastly Arsenal.

“His preference is Arsenal but he wants up to offer more in wages. His first wish in making his decision is Champions League football and that’s why he has not told Fenerbahce yes because they play Champions League qualifiers.”

‘The source added that if Arsenal up their offer, Sane will most likely become an Arsenal player this summer’, states the report.

Sane won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup once and the EFL Cup on three occasions with Man City.

The winger has clinched the Bundesliga title four times and the FIFA Club World Cup once with Bayern.

Tottenham Hotspur told to sign Leroy Sane

While Sane would love to return to the Premier League and play for Arsenal, O’Hara wants to see the former Man City winger at Tottenham.

The former Tottenham player and talkSPORT believes that Sane would be the perfect replacement for Son Heung-min at the north London club, who will play in the Champions League next season after winning the Europa League.

Metro quotes O’Hara as saying: “I’d love Leroy Sane to sign for Spurs.

“He’s a world class player who has won everything. Why would you not want him at your football club?

“He might’ve picked up a few injuries in his career, but you can’t tell me he wouldn’t be a great signing for Spurs – even if he demands up to £250,000 a week.

“There’s so many areas where Tottenham need to improve. I’d say the highest priority position for Spurs is a left-winger.

“I don’t think Son Heung-min can affect a game like he used to; I think he’s on his way out and I’d let him go.

“The backup players to that position aren’t great either. Wilson Odobert hasn’t been too convincing from what I’ve seen of him so far.

“Spurs will be playing Champions League football next season, which gives them a huge opportunity to spend money, recruit well and stay in the Champions League.

“They’ve somehow clinched European football after finishing 17th in the league – Daniel Levy has to capitalise on this chance.”

