Lethal Getafe striker Borja Mayoral gives update on reports of major Arsenal interest

Highly-rated Getafe striker Borja Mayoral has given an update on continued reports of interest in his services from Premier League side Arsenal.

The former Real Madrid starlet has emerged as a January transfer window target for the Gunners, with Mikel Arteta in the market for a new No.9 after the struggles of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in the role. Kai Havertz, meanwhile, has also lacked quality when asked to fill the role.

Ivan Toney is thought to remain Arsenal‘s top target, but with Brentford holding out for the highest possible fee for their star man, and Napoli also pricing Victor Osimhen out of a move – the north London side are also looking at cheaper alternatives.

There were reports earlier in the week that the Gunners have launched a bid of £22million for the 26-year-old. However, we understand that there has been no official approach for Mayoral as yet.

And that appears to have been backed up Mayoral player himself, who has been commenting about the links to Arsenal.

“‘It is news that has surprised me too,” Mayoral said, Estadio Deportivo reported. “I have not spoken with the club or with my representative. I am very focused on Getafe, on a day-to-day basis.”

IN FOCUS: January frenzy: When the winter window will explode and why as Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle stances revealed

Mayoral second only to Bellingham in scoring charts

Mayoral has scored 12 goals in 18 LaLiga appearances so far this season, with only Jude Bellingham outscoring him in Spain.

As for the Gunners, Arteta’s men have lost three of their last four games in all competition, scoring just two goals in those four outings.

They are, however, still creating plenty of opportunities in games but just squandering the majority of them.

That was particularly evident in the losses to West Ham and Fulham, where they had 43 shots combined but only 11 were on target.

Jesus and Nketiah have only scored just eight goals between them this season, with Arsenal the lowest goalscorers in the top five clubs all pushing for Premier League title glory.

They are back in action on January 20 when they host London rivals Crystal Palace after the mini winter break.

However, by then they could be out of the tour – if north London rivals Tottenham win at Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: West Ham transfer dream destroyed, with Arsenal and Tottenham to offer ‘better deals’ for lethal striker