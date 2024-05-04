Lethal star ‘determined’ to secure record-breaking Arsenal move despite £100m transfer rival emerging

Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly eager to join Arsenal in a huge transfer this summer, even though a £100million alternative has cropped up on Mikel Arteta’s radar.

Arsenal have been heavily tipped to bring in a new centre-forward ahead of next season as they look to hand Arteta his own Erling Haaland who can fire the Gunners to major silverware. Arteta already has Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah available up front, but neither of those players can do the job needed.

In a brutal twist, reports have recently claimed that Arsenal are even willing to sell Jesus to fund a move for a new goalscorer.

While Arteta has shut down speculation about Jesus being sold, it is clear that the Brazilian will likely have to play second fiddle to a different striker next season.

Arsenal have previously been linked with Brentford’s Ivan Toney, but they have since turned their attention to other strikers, including Gyokeres and Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna.

Gyokeres has piqued Arsenal’s interest after an unbelievable campaign in which he has netted 40 goals in just 46 matches.

On April 23, it emerged that Arsenal chiefs have sanctioned another massive summer in which they will spend over £200m on new players, with one potentially being Gyokeres.

According to the latest reports emerging from Portugal, the Swede is ‘determined’ to secure a transfer to a major club during the next transfer window. As Arsenal are the club pushing hardest for him, he is most likely to arrive in North London this summer.

Gyokeres hopes to score more goals in the final four games of the season, in order to ‘force’ Arsenal into meeting his release clause.

That exit clause stands at €100million (£85.5m). A transfer at that price would smash Sporting’s record sale, which is currently the £68m Manchester United spent on Bruno Fernandes in January 2020.

Although, Gyokeres must be aware that Arsenal are also tracking other strikers. Their interest in Newcastle United ace Alexander Isak has recently been confirmed.

Gyokeres’ Swedish compatriot has managed 19 goals in 26 Premier League games this season, which has seen his value skyrocket to £100m.

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent – a self-confessed Arsenal fan – has urged Arteta to complete an incredible double raid on Newcastle for Isak and midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Whichever striker Arsenal bring in, it is clear that Jesus will spend large parts of the 2024-25 campaign warming the bench.

While Arteta is not keen to sell Jesus this summer, the 27-year-old might be deemed surplus to requirements by the time next summer rolls around.

