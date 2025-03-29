Arsenal in ‘talks’ to sign old-school ‘monster’ striker who’s ‘similar’ to Harry Kane

Arsenal have held talks over signing Liam Delap, with a report revealing that the striker is ready to leave Ipswich Town in the summer transfer window as a well-known pundit believes that he would be a stunning acquisition for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners have identified the signing of a top striker in the summer transfer window as a major priority. TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s dream target, while the north London club hold an interest in a deal for RB Leipzig and Slovenia international striker Benjamin Sesko as well.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins remains on the radar of Arsenal, who have been linked with Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, too.

Another name has now been thrown into the mix, with Arsenal said to have taken a shine to Liam Delap, who, according to his Ipswich Town teammate Alex Palmer in the East Anglican Daily Times in February 2025, is “a monster” and “an all-round striker”.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on March 18 that Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing Delap from Ipswich in the summer transfer window.

Sources have intimated to TEAMtalk that Ipswich will demand £40million for the 22-year-old English striker, who, according to former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott on BBC Sport in February 2025, is “an old-school number nine, a bit similar to Harry Kane”.

A report in TBR has claimed that Arsenal have held ‘talks’ with Delap’s camp and like how confident the striker is.

The English youngster is reported to be open to joining any Premier League club this summer and believes that he will be able to make an impact anywhere.

Other clubs, including Tottenham and Liverpool, are reported to have held talks with Delap’s camp as well.

Delap joined Ipswich from Man City in the summer of 2024 and has scored 10 goals and given two assists in 28 Premier League appearances this season.

READ MORE ➡️ Arsenal striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Delap tipped to be better than Jesus or Havertz at Arsenal

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that Delap would be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz at Arsenal.

The talkSPORT pundit rates the 22-year-old striker very highly and thinks that he would be a huge success at Arsenal or whichever club he ends up at next season.

Agbonlahor told talkSPORT this week: “One player that will get a move [in the summer transfer window] is Liam Delap.

“Ipswich only paid £20 million for him. He’s got 10 goals in 28 Premier League appearances. He’ll get a move.

“Who will take a punt on him? Is he good enough for Arsenal, Liverpool or Spurs?

“Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool need strikers. I’m sure Delap would do a better job than Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus [at Arsenal].

“He’d do a better job than Darwin Nunez at Liverpool. He’d do a better job than Richarlison [at Spurs]. I think he’ll definitely get a move.”

Latest Arsenal news: Williams competition, Zubimendi expectations

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Arsenal are facing competition from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Williams has a release clause of €58million (£48.9m, $63.5m) in his contract at Bilbao.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea have made fresh contact over a potential move for Williams, whose buy-out clause is attractive to Tottenham as well.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has said that Arsenal expect to sign Spain international midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window.

Ornstein said: “Arsenal are expecting Zubimendi to join them from Real Sociedad in the summer. I don’t know if that means it is completely done but for some time now they have been working on the basis that he’ll be coming in.

“A huge amount of work went into getting them to that point — while Edu was still sporting director and subsequently when Jason Ayto took over that job on an interim basis.

“Andrea Berta will be starting soon as Edu’s permanent successor, so we will hopefully learn a bit more on this one, and other areas, in due course.”

Meanwhile, the Italian media has reported that Arsenal are interested in striker Lorenzo Lucca and midfielder Nicolo Rovella.

POLL: Who was the best signing Arsenal made under Edu?