Likeliest Arsenal signing in January revealed, with Arteta to miss out on dream double deal

A comprehensive update has revealed all on what the upcoming transfer window will hold for Arsenal, though the likeliest arrival won’t be one that’ll set pulses racing.

The Gunners are firmly entrenched in another Premier League title race. Arsenal are aiming to go one better than last season and lift their first domestic title since the Invincible season of 2003/04.

Arsenal have shown a willingness to add to their ranks in the winter window in recent years. Indeed, all three of Jakub Kiwior, Jorginho and Leandro Trossard arrived in the first month of 2023.

Manager Mikel Arterta has made no secret of his desire to land more reinforcements next month. However, according to the Athletic, the club’s budget is nothing to write home about.

Arsenal spent heavily over the summer when forking out in excess of £200m to sign Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

David Raya also joined, though initially via the loan route. A £3m loan fee was paid and Arsenal are fully expected to take up the £27m option next summer.

The Athletic reaffirm the reason Raya’s deal was via the loan route was to ensure Arsenal did not fall foul of Financial Fair Play restrictions.

As you might expect, the report declares marquee signings next month – such as for striker target Ivan Toney – are not on the agenda.

In fact, it’s clarified a striker signing isn’t even being prioritised, with Arsenal instead focusing on their defence and potentially central midfield.

Defender loan the ‘top priority’

The Athletic note injuries to Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey (who can cover at right-back) has left Arteta fretting over his defence.

Even if Tomiyasu and Partey recover quickly they could then be unavailable while away with Japan and Ghana on international duty. The Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations both take place in early-2024.

A defender addition is labelled Arsenal’s ‘top priority’ for next month and Arteta’s dream signing would be Bayern Munich’s Matthijs De Ligt.

The Dutch international is described as a ‘long-term’ target for Arteta and Arsenal, though the finances simply don’t make sense for a January switch.

Instead, a ‘short-term loan signing remains the most likely option’ and players of far less renown than De Ligt must be targeted.

One player the club are casting their eye on is Ajax’s Jorrel Hato. The 17-year-old has been a rare bright spark in Amsterdam this season, though any deal would have to be structured like Raya’s (loan with option/obligation to buy).

The left-footer is a centre-back by trade, though can also deputise at left-back. It’s claimed Ajax’s system being similar to Arsenal’s would help Hato assimilate to Arteta’s way of playing very quickly.

However, a word of warning is sounded, with the player’s lack of experience noted to be an obvious negative. The Gunners may ultimately decide a more seasoned star is required to truly help their title charge.

Dream midfield deal simply not viable

Elsewhere, the piece reaffirms Arteta’s dream midfield signing is Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

But again, a move for the Brazilian is simply not viable next month due to the sizeable sum he’d cost.

Arsenal previously failed with a trio of bids for Luiz back in the summer window of 2022. The highest of the three totalled £25m.

Luiz’s valuation has since trebled and the 25-year-old is now among the league’s finest holding midfielders.

The Athletic concluded that if a midfielder is signed next month, it will most likely be via the loan route and won’t be a marquee name like Luiz.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal batted away in €75m hunt for ‘next Haaland’ as Fabrizio Romano reveals Chelsea target’s true intentions