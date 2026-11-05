Lineker claims elite Arsenal star will struggle to reclaim shirt as Man Utd are scolded over £55m gaffe

Gary Lineker believes “ultimately better defender” Ezri Konsa poses a serious risk to William Saliba reclaiming his place in the Arsenal defence once the Frenchman returns to fitness, while Rio Ferdinand has named the Gunners star he wishes Manchester United had signed last summer.

The reigning Premier League champions have made a rock-solid start to the new campaign and sit top of the table following eight wins from their first nine games. With Manchester City in serious danger of being docked points, and with Liverpool and Chelsea both teams in progress, it would take a brave man to bet against Mikel Arteta’s side retaining their crown this season.

Their latest league win, at Anfield on Sunday, showcased Arsenal’s defensive meanness at its best, with David Raya and Co managing to keep Liverpool’s expensively assembled attack from breaking through.

While the likes of Raya and Gabriel continue to pick up deserved plaudits, pundit Lineker reckons the rock-solid form of Konsa in the heart of the defence has also gone largely unnoticed – and the former Match of the Day host now believes elite Gunners star Saliba could have an issue reclaiming his shirt from the £55m summer signing from Aston Villa.

“I think Konsa is ultimately a better defender,” Lineker told The Rest is Football. “I think Saliba has got the odd mistake in him.

“Konsa, I’ve not really seen that yet.”

Lineker’s co-host Micah Richards, though, is not so sure, issuing a quick reminder of just how good a player Frenchman Saliba is.

“I would still say Saliba, let’s not forget Saliba won the title last season,” Richards said, before adding: “John Terry called it early, though. He said if Saliba gets an injury, or when he was out injured, I don’t think Saliba will get back in because Konsa is that good.

“And I thought ‘Oh, if JT is saying that it must have a little bit of substance’, and I sort of ‘, I wouldn’t say I didn’t agree with it; I thought, let me see’.

“But he’s been proven right at the moment because he’s been that good.”

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Rio feels Man Utd missed a trick not signing Konsa

With Konsa virtually making himself undroppable, Rio Ferdinand has scolded Manchester United for failing to challenge Arsenal for his signature, once it became apparent that the defender would be allowed to leave Aston Villa in a £55m deal over the summer.

“I think William Saliba is one of those guys that you have to find room for in the team,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel when asked whether Konsa could keep Saliba out of the Arsenal XI. “He’s that good, he’s top.

“I said to my son [18-year-old son Tate, who is a central defender at Brighton’s academy], ‘watch Ezri Konsa’, because everything he does is efficient. That’s a great problem for Mikel Arteta to have.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Konsa goes back to right-back once Saliba comes back. I wouldn’t be surprised because Konsa is top.

“He’s a top, top player and another one I thought Manchester United should have got because he’s a top player.

“He’s giving Mikel Arteta some big decisions to make and big headaches because he’s slipped in seamlessly and put in some big performances.

“What a signing he’s been for Arsenal.”

Ahead of the January window, we can reveal that Arsenal are keeping a close watch on a mesmerising 92 G/A winger, though any deal for the £67m-rated star may have to wait until the summer.

Elsewhere, sources can also divulge that the Gunners were among three Premier League sides scouting a brilliant 21-year-old Russian playmaker, who excelled in Champions League action this week.