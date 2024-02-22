‘Little Arsenal’ told they can’t afford superstar striker Mbappe no ‘matter how much’ he costs

Chris Sutton has suggested that “little Arsenal” could not afford to sign Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe and it “doesn’t matter how much he would cost.”

Mbappe is finally set to leave PSG after interest in him in every transfer window since he joined the club. That interest is driven by the fact he’s one of the very best attackers in world football, and has been since he was young.

In 291 games for the French side, he’s scored 244 goals and assisted 105 times.

Last summer, he was the subject of an enormous £259million bid from Al Hilal, which PSG accepted, though the striker himself turned down.

But now, he is going to be leaving the club, having told them he’ll walk out the door when his contract runs out in the summer.

He’ll reportedly be leaving for Real Madrid, having apparently agreed to join them after he leaves the French side.

However, that move is not yet confirmed, and as such other big names across the globe are holding out hope that they might be able to land Mbappe.

One such side is Arsenal, with manager Mikel Arteta recently stating they “have to be in the conversation” to sign players like the PSG superstar.

‘Little Arsenal’ cannot afford Mbappe

However, Sutton does not believe they’d be able to afford him, and has joked that they’re not of big enough stature anyway.

“What? Little Arsenal?” Sutton said on It’s All Kicking Off.

“I’m joking a little bit about little Arsenal, but you don’t think Mbappe would be a good deal? It doesn’t matter how much he would cost. I’m not a financial expert, but how could Arsenal afford that?”

Arsenal had a reputation not too long ago for never spending a penny in transfer windows, but that’s gone away recently, and they shelled £200million in the summer, with Declan Rice one of the players coming through the door when he joined for £105million.

After such a big outlay less than a year ago, Arsenal would seemingly have to get some players off the books before they could afford to pay a contract as big as Mbappe’s.

Arsenal urged to get Mbappe in

That’s what Darren Bent recently urged them to do.

Indeed, the former Premier League striker said he would sacrifice either Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard or Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

Odegaard and Saka are arguably the only world-class players in the Arsenal side, so it makes sense as to why the suggestion is not to sacrifice both, but to get Mbappe through the door, there might be consideration to make some room.

However, there is also the possibility that letting two of their best players go, that have helped them get to where they are now – both of which are still young – compromises the work that Mikel Arteta has done to this point.

If it was between Mbappe and Saka, it’s unlikely the manager would allow his star boy to leave, and the same likely goes for his captain.

