Liverpool warned Arsenal will ‘hunt them down’ as Declan Rice wowed by TWO Gunners

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has sent a warning to Liverpool after the win against Fulham and has also raved about two of his team-mates, as a BBC Sport pundit was blown away by a “special” Gunner in the London derby.

Mikel Arteta’s side continued their quest for the Premier League title with a 2-1 victory over Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening. Goals from Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka saw Arsenal pick up all three points from the London derby to maintain their pressure on leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal are now second in the Premier League table with 61 points from 30 matches, nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s side are in action on Wednesday evening when they take on Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

Following the win against Fulham in north London, Arsenal midfielder Rice warned Liverpool that the Gunners will keep piling the pressure on them.

Rice also raved about Saka as well as Brazil international winger Gabriel Martinelli, who provided the assist for the England international winger’s goal in the 73rd minute.

BBC Sport quotes Rice as saying about Liverpool and the title race: “We know we’re behind them in the league. We can only control what we can do and that’s to win our eight games.

“We’ve slipped up one too many times this season, we will keep hunting them down and keep putting pressure on them that’s all we can do.”

Regarding Saka, Rice noted: “The reception speaks for itself. That’s why he’s one of the best wingers in the world because he attacks the box and sniffs the goal. You take them, he’s in the right position at the right time and topped off a great night for him and for us.

“He gives us an outlet. All of our front players are so different and rotate so well. [Gabriel] Martinelli unbelievable tonight, real outlet for us and done well for Bukayo’s goal. With Bukayo back it’s a real boost.”

Saka ‘brings a different dimension’ to Arsenal

The London derby against Fulham saw Sake make his return to action after 101 days out.

It took Saka just seven minutes to find the back of the net, as he came off the bench to head in Martinelli’s flick at the far post for Arsenal’s second goal of the match.

Former Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray was hugely impressed with Saka.

Murray said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Bukayo Saka got some minutes and crucially he came through it unscathed.

“He just brings a different dimension to Arsenal. He makes the players around him better and he makes them tick. Every time he gets the ball there is an anticipation around the stadium.

“He brings something special. He’s one of their own and he got an extra special reception.”

Latest Arsenal transfer news: Cherki interest, Vlahovic truth

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Rayan Cherki, according to a report.

Lyon are ready to sell the French attacker for £25million, and Arsenal have taken a shine to him.

Manchester United and Liverpool are also reported to be keen on Cherki, who can play as an attacking midfielder or winger.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Arsenal have cooled their interest in Dusan Vlahovic.

The Gunners want to sign the Juventus striker in the January transfer window, but the north London outfit are now focusing on other targets, such as Newcastle United star Alexander Isak.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reported to be in talks over signing Leroy Sane on a free transfer.

