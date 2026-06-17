Liverpool rocked as Arsenal ‘pushing’ to complete £60m signing ‘now’ – Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal are hurrying to complete the £60m signing of one of the top midfield targets at Liverpool, according to multiple reliable sources.

Liverpool’s focus in the transfer market right now is on the £112m signing of Yan Diomande. The Reds are blowing PSG away from a financial perspective in their respective pursuits of the player, and that’s not the only advantage the Reds hold over the back-to-back Champions League winners.

However, The Athletic recently confirmed Liverpool are also striving to make a readymade and impactful signing in midfield.

Explaining why, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, reaffirmed Curtis Jones could be sold to Inter Milan, and there’s growing doubts over the future of Alexis Mac Allister.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed two names are at the top of Liverpool’s midfield shortlist – Alex Scott (Bournemouth) and Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Monaco’s Lamine Camara is also admired, but it’s the two Englishmen who Liverpool’s hierarchy favour.

The Athletic claimed Bournemouth are attempting to tie Scott, 22, down to a new and improved contract that would contain a release clause as a compromise. The clause would be set at roughly £75m.

Failure to agree that new deal could result in Scott changing clubs this summer to the tune of about £60m, per the report.

That is music to the ears of Liverpool, though the latest from Romano suggests the Reds could be blindsided by the Premier League champions.

Arsenal want to sign Alex Scott ‘now’ – Fabrizio Romano

“Alex Scott remains a player in the shortlist at Arsenal,” began Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel. “One of the players they appreciate, as reported by The Athletic.

“It’s true, conversations are ongoing with the agents of the player, and also with Bournemouth to understand if there’s a possibility.

“Bournemouth are offering a new contract to Scott, they’re really pushing for the player to stay with a release clause.

“But Arsenal are considering the player, very talented, so one of the options on the list at Arsenal.”

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Mere hours later, Romano provided a further update on Scott’s potential swich to north London.

After reaffirming Bournemouth’s perfect scenario is Scott signing a new contract with a release clause then leaving via that clause in 2027, Romano stressed “there are clubs pushing to get Alex Scott now.”

He added: “For example, Arsenal are interested. They made some approaches to people close to the player.”

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